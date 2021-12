Sales via eCommerce channels skyrocketed during the pandemic, bringing cross-border payments on the rise with them. New data shows that even with travel and trade volumes down, cross-border eCommerce transactions grew 17% in 2020, and consumer-to-business (C2B) cross-border payments are projected to reach $2.8 trillion by 2022. A survey of consumers in 40 different countries found that nearly one-third made more purchases from international online retailers in 2020 because of the pandemic, and 51% plan to increase their cross-border online shopping habits in the future.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO