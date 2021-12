Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is excited to prove to UFC president Dana White that she is “worth the investment”. Harrison is one of the most dominant female MMA fighters on the planet right now, and she recently became a free agent following her latest tournament win in the PFL. For Harrison, she has won two tournaments at women’s 155lbs now in PFL and she has been incredibly dominant throughout the way. It is getting to the point now where she is such a massive betting favorite for her fights that some fans find it is a waste of time for her to be in PFL, rather than in the UFC, where she would have much tougher competition.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO