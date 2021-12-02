ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The largest ever study of the plasma proteome published

By deCODE genetics
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a study published today in Nature Genetics, scientists at deCODE genetics , a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Amgen, demonstrate how measuring the levels of a large number of proteins in plasma at population scale when combined with data on sequence diversity and RNA expression dramatically increases insights into human...

medicalxpress.com

Food Navigator

Study: Common food additive found to disturb beneficial bacteria in the gut

Carboxymethylcellulose, a widely-used emulsifying and thickening food additive ingredient, can alter the intestinal environment of gut microbiome, disturbing levels of beneficial bacteria, suggests new clinical research. The research, published in Gastroenterology​​,​ was led by a team of scientists from Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, INSERM (France) and the...
SCIENCE
wbiw.com

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

WEST LAFAYETTE — Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical News Today

Study reveals acute effects of severe COVID-19 on the brain

A large international study suggests that around 1 in every 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have brain complications. These include stroke, brain hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal conditions. Many of the patients had preexisting illnesses, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Previous research has shown that some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Identifying individuals at risk of glaucoma via genetics studies

Polygenic risk score allows multiple variants to be tested simultaneously. Genetic investigations have garnered a wealth of information about glaucoma. The findings have pinpointed specific genes involved in early-onset familial disease with autosomal dominant or recessive inheritance, as well as genetic risk factors for common glaucoma types with complex inheritance patterns.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Gut Microbiome Linked With Incident Type 2 Diabetes

Four species from the Lachnospiraceae family of bacteria that are common in the gut microbiome among healthy Finnish adults were associated with incident type 2 diabetes during long-term follow-up. Researchers found the association in two geographically and genetically separate regions of Finland. This unprecedented finding requires validation in different cohorts.
SCIENCE
Science
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover pathway that allows cancer to bypass oncology treatments

Researchers at City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization, have identified a pathway that explains how mutated cancer cells can continue to replicate and become resistant to oncology therapies. Using whole genome sequencing technology, the scientists discovered a new mechanism for how genetically defective cells mutate to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study links high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease to plastics

Plastics, part of modern life, are useful but can pose a significant challenge to the environment and may also constitute a health concern. Indeed, exposure to plastic-associated chemicals, such as base chemical bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, can increase the risk of human cardiovascular disease. What underlying mechanisms cause this, however, remain elusive.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

SomaScan Assay: The World's Largest Proteomic Platform

Discover more with the first and only technology that can measure 7,000 proteins over a broad range of concentrations. Built on 20 years of pioneering proteomics technology, The SomaScan Assay enables unprecedented biomarker and drug discovery and now, you can seamlessly transition from discovery to validation with new SomaScan panels and SomaSignal TM Tests bolstering the entire drug discovery and development pipeline, all via a straightforward fee-for-service model.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

New study shows the largest comet ever observed was active at near-record distance

A new study by University of Maryland astronomers shows that comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (BB), the largest comet ever discovered, was active long before previously thought, meaning the ice within it is vaporizing and forming an envelope of dust and vapor known as a coma. Only one active comet has been observed farther from the sun, and it was much smaller than comet BB.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Large-scale integration of the plasma proteome with genetics and disease

The plasma proteome can help bridge the gap between the genome and diseases. Here we describe genome-wide association studies (GWASs) of plasma protein levels measured with 4,907 aptamers in 35,559 Icelanders. We found 18,084 associations between sequence variants and levels of proteins in plasma (protein quantitative trait loci; pQTL), of which 19% were with rare variants (minor allele frequency (MAF)"‰<"‰1%). We tested plasma protein levels for association with 373 diseases and other traits and identified 257,490 associations. We integrated pQTL and genetic associations with diseases and other traits and found that 12% of 45,334 lead associations in the GWAS Catalog are with variants in high linkage disequilibrium with pQTL. We identified 938 genes encoding potential drug targets with variants that influence levels of possible biomarkers. Combining proteomics, genomics and transcriptomics, we provide a valuable resource that can be used to improve understanding of disease pathogenesis and to assist with drug discovery and development.
SCIENCE
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study confirms correlation between microbiome and glycemic response

US scientists have shown for the first time that an individual’s gut microbiome activity will influence their glycemic response to foods. “We set out to study postprandial glycemic response variation based on individual differences, focusing on differences in gut microbiome activity, and we were the first to accomplish this using the metatranscriptome,” ​wrote the researchers from Viome Research Institute, in the journal Diabetes Therapy.​
SCIENCE
alzforum.org

Massive Proteomics Study Connects Genes, Proteins, Disease

Genome-wide association studies have yielded astronomical amounts of data connecting genetic variation to disease. Yet the millions of SNPs identified in GWAS do not by themselves explain how disease develops. Proteins—the end product of gene expression—lie closer to the mechanistic meat. To illuminate the links between SNPs, proteins, and disease, researchers led by Kari Stefansson of deCODE Genetics in Reykjavik, surveyed more proteins, in more people, than anyone has even done before. As described December 2 in Nature Genetics, they measured levels of nearly 5,000 proteins in the plasma of more than 35,000 people.
SCIENCE
The Press

ViaCyte's Stem Cell-Derived Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes Shows Promising Results in Two Published Studies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, announced publication of promising preliminary results of an ongoing, first-in-human Phase 1/2 study demonstrating that its stem cell-derived therapy can produce insulin in people with severe type 1 diabetes (T1D). The findings were published today in Cell Stem Cell and Cell Reports Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

