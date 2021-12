Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell could face surgery after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the left-back has sustained ACL damage to his knee.The Blues will decide over the course of the next six weeks whether the player will require surgery on the injury.Chilwell suffered the injury during the 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League in an innocuous incident, with Cesar Azpilicueta replacing the 24-year-old in the 71st minute.“Ben Chilwell is out,” Tuchel confirmed. “He has a partial tear of his ACL, and the decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO