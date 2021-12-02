Warmer winter temperature trend worries experts

PEORIA — Forecasters are predicting a mild, wet winter in central Illinois.
Higher-than-usual temperatures could translate into less snow accumulation, but they could also lead to more ice.
For the first time in over 100 years, Denver residents may have a snowless winter. Since record-keeping started in 1882, this is the first time Denver, Colorado, has experienced a meteorological fall (the period between September and November) without snow. According to officials, the city has now gone over 220...
CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
CHICAGO - Strong westerly winds will sweep in the coldest air of the season Monday. The high for the day already happened and most of daylight hours will be spent hovering around 30°. Factor in winds which could gust to more than 40mph, and you have a stinging combo. A...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air.
As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees.
Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon.
Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
Steady rain is ending and temperatures are tumbling quickly behind the stronger cold front! Highs around midnight hovered at 61°, now we are running in the middle 30s, as winds blow from the northwest! A colder, blustery day ahead, as winds will gust up to 35-40 mph at times. This will create wind chills in the teens and 20s through the day, as some sunshine begins to work back in.
Winds are strong this morning out of the northa t 15-20 mph. Wind gusts have even been upwards of 30 mph. That cold breeze with temperatures in the 30s makes it feel like teens outside as you’re stepping out the door. Make sure to dig those coats out before leaving as it is not as warm as it has been!
Temperatures soared on gusty south winds today. This was despite lots of clouds throughout the day. Highs near 70 are not quite records but it’s late in the year to see readings flirt with that level. While highs were about 20 degrees above normal today, it’ll be almost 30 degrees colder tomorrow. We can thank a strong cold front that’s moving through tonight.
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?. A: The pre-winter months of September-October-November (SON) have recently come to an end with some points of interest to be made about the average temperature both locally and around the entire Northern Hemisphere. Here in Madison, these three months have been...
The map is made using average temperature data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It shows how the average temperature in winter (December, January, February) has changed since 1970. Climate Central said 98% of the approximately 250 cities it studied saw an increase in average winter temperatures since 1970.
A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures.
Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening.
Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night.
Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
