Hands on Wisconsin: Supreme Court won't help make maps fair
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Republicans, and agreed that the state's new district maps should...madison.com
dumbest toon ever. making sure a few densely populated areas don't decide the votes for the other 85% of the state isn't gerrymandering
SO..SUPREME COURT FRAUDULANT AS WELL...Hmmm. ALL LEFTWINGNUT FRAUDS IN THAT COURT????????? HOW MANY. LETS SEE THE NUMBERS......
Redrawing district voting areas has been a partisan exercise since the day they decided to do it. Anyone that believes differently is living in a make believe world. It is imperative that redistricting be done away with and the partisan politics be done away with. just make it a simple majority vote wins. draw the district lines once and be done with it. Changing district lines based on party line votes is unfair to all concerned, not to mention drawing lines by race, color or other reasons. It is unreasonably preferential treatment that separates people and precludes cohesiveness in communities.
