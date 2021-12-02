ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hands on Wisconsin: Supreme Court won't help make maps fair

By Phil Hands
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Republicans, and agreed that the state's new district maps should...

Morningstar
4d ago

dumbest toon ever. making sure a few densely populated areas don't decide the votes for the other 85% of the state isn't gerrymandering

AMERICA 1ST
4d ago

SO..SUPREME COURT FRAUDULANT AS WELL...Hmmm. ALL LEFTWINGNUT FRAUDS IN THAT COURT????????? HOW MANY. LETS SEE THE NUMBERS......

Tom White
4d ago

Redrawing district voting areas has been a partisan exercise since the day they decided to do it. Anyone that believes differently is living in a make believe world. It is imperative that redistricting be done away with and the partisan politics be done away with. just make it a simple majority vote wins. draw the district lines once and be done with it. Changing district lines based on party line votes is unfair to all concerned, not to mention drawing lines by race, color or other reasons. It is unreasonably preferential treatment that separates people and precludes cohesiveness in communities.

