‘BattleBots’ Returning at Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
BattleBots is back for more battle.

Discovery Channel has renewed the robot fighting competition, with the new season set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Jan. 6.

This season, more than 60 teams travel to Las Vegas for a chance to take home the top prize in the sport: The Giant Nut. Each night, vicious bots battle in the “BattleBox” but only the toughest will move on to the next round.

New Zealand’s End Game is the current champion, but teams from the U.S. are determined to bring it back to America, though they also will have to face teams from Europe, Asia or South America.

Returning robins include former title holder Tombstone along with Blacksmith, Minotaur, DUCK! and Icewave — all of whom missed the 2020 season — and others including Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash and Valkyrie.

“Delighted to kick off the new year and welcome viewers back into the BattleBox with 14 all-new episodes filled with some of the most intense bot battles we’ve ever seen,” said Scott Lewers, executive vp multiplatform programming at Discovery Factual and head of content at Science. “Thursday night robot fighting action’s back and better than ever.”

BattleBots founder and CEO Edward (Trey) Roski added: “This year’s World Championship was the most exciting ever, and the battles are beyond amazing. The builders did an incredible job raising the bar to a completely new level of imagination, skill and, frankly, violence. There are shocks and upsets, and heartwarming triumphs over technical and personal challenges. It’s going to be our best-ever season.”

Meanwhile, returning sportscaster Chris Rose and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian will provide play-by-play commentary, along with expert contributions from Pete Abrahamson, nicknamed The Bot Whisperer, and Faruq Tauheed in the BattleBox as ring announcer.

Said executive Producer Chris Cowan said: “The best team in combat sports are back doing their thing, and the competitive firepower brought to bear by our builders in this year’s quest for the Giant Nut is simply unreal. A more stacked field of contenders has never been assembled.”

Watch the trailer below.

BattleBots was created by Roski and Greg Munson. The show is produced by Whalerock Industries and BattleBots Inc. In addition to Cowan and Roski, executive producers Munson, Tom Gutteridge, Aaron Catling and Evan Gatica. For Discovery Channel, Lewers, Joseph Boyle, Caroline Perez and Wyatt Channell are executive producers, and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

