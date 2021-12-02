ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Production Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Comcast, OPTIX Film, SHOTZ

 3 days ago

The " Post-Production - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact....

AFP

Asia's biggest flower market makes stars out of influencers

Boxes of roses, lilies and carnations pile up as influencer Caicai speaks into her smartphone from a small studio at Asia's biggest flower market -- with thousands of customers eagerly awaiting her view on the best deals. Provincial capital Kunming boasts the biggest flower market in Asia -- the second biggest in the world after Aalsmeer in the Netherlands. 
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Financial Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Temenos Group, Finastra

The latest study released on the Global Financial Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Financial Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Email Security Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, Google

Cloud mail security solutions are secure e-mail platforms used to prevent phishing scams that trap clients into divulging privileged information. The platforms, hosted by the cloud e-mail security vendor, also ensure emails containing links to malicious sites or trigger malware downloads are blocked before reaching the conclusion client. Businesses utilize cloud mail security arrangements to prevent information loss and the release of benefits or credentials, and increase endpoint security by blocking malware and other web-based threats. To qualify for consideration in the Cloud Mail Security category, a product must: Provide cloud-hosted e-mail services, filter fraudulent emails & phishing scams, prevent and detect spam and other malicious email content.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Fire Protection Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide with Halma, Gentex, Trelleborg

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fire Protection Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fire Protection Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apptricity, SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify

HTF MI started a new business research with title T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, Abila etc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Managed Networking Market To Witness Fabulous Growth | Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear

The Latest Released Cloud Managed Networking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cloud Managed Networking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cloud Managed Networking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DynTek, Inc., Aruba, Cisco, Fortinet, Mindsight, Prodec Networks, APSU, Huawei, Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear, ACP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. & Total Communications.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Hybrid Variants to Drive Sales of Mobile Port Handling Equipment Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Port Handling Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Port Handling Equipment.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Occupational Therapy Software Market to See Booming Growth | Saner Software, Billing Dynamix, Power Diary

Basically, occupational therapy refers to the assessment and development of activities and occupations for individuals/groups or communities. This task is done by the collaboration of healthcare professions and occupational therapist with assistants. It is a client-centered approach therapy. It includes the process of dynamic interactions among the different aspects. It is a type of psychological treatment that helps the patient to overcome challenges and struggles. This software works where the consumer has to pay and then it works on your problem.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Screen Mirroring Apps Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | ApowerMirror, Splashtop, AnyDesk

Screen mirroring app allows the content on the mobile screen to be displayed on TV screen. The device can be connected through Wi-Fi or HDMI connection. However, the TV needs to be able to support the Wi-Fi connection. It mirrors the mobile screen which includes photos, videos, apps, games, websites and documents. The screen mirroring apps are supported to android, IoS and can be connected to smart TVs, streaming devices, consoles, macOS, windows, and others. These features and increasing the demand of screen mirroring.
CELL PHONES
thedallasnews.net

Online Classified Ad Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | eBay, OLX Group, Oodle, Yakaz

The global online classified Ad platform market is expected to witness the rise due to the demand for reaching a wider range of audiences at various platforms at once as a large number of audiences are at digital media with the improved network connectivity. The market is expanding rapidly covering the advertisement related to pretty much all types of services be it recruitment, property, business, or any other domain. These online classifieds Ad platforms offer the customers free as well as paid listings.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

European Hydration Bottle Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the European hydration bottle market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the European hydration bottle market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%. In this market, a plastic is the largest segment by material type, whereas insulated is highest growing segment by product type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

Drones for Oil & Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability

The Latest Released Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability, DJI, FLIR Aeryon Labs, Drone Volt, AeroVironment, MMC, Intel AscTec, Elistair, Drones for Oil & Gas markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

DC Centrifugal Fans Market 2021: Emerging Growth Trends, Status of Top Key Players, Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Size Forecast to 2027

The maximum recent take a look at the DC Centrifugal Fans market is a radical and expert analysis of the enterprise, with a focal point on worldwide market trends. The file's reason is to provide readers with a well-known market assessment in addition to distinct market segmentation. The worldwide alkylated naphthalene market is possible to develop appreciably in the course of the forecast period. The studies give a whole PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after examining political, financial, social, and technological factors effecting the market in various areas.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Offshore Supply Vessel Manufacturing Market May See a Big Move | Daewoo Shipbuilding, Damen, Austal

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Offshore Supply Vessel Manufacturing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ULSTEIN, Simek AS, Cemre Shipyard, Royal IHC, Remontowa, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Kleven Maritime AS, Damen, Hitzler Werft, Incat Crowther, Fassmer, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding, Cheoy Lee, Astilleros Zamakona, Austal Usa, Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction, Dearsan Shipyard, Inace, Jsc Kherson Shipyard, Meyer Turku, Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd, Hijos De J. Barreras, Dae Sun Shipbuilding, Niestern Sander B.V., Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Ada Shipyard, Bo?aziçi Shipyard etc.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Demand for Supply Centric MDM Increasing with Growing IoT Proliferation - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Taxi Dispatch Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Quantum Inventions, Cab Hound, Autocab

Taxi dispatch software is an application that is used for efficient call and trip management. A taxi dispatch system/software is a method of assigning the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling from the pick-up location to a certain distance. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to comfort the use of customers to book a taxi and helps in managing the data by a taxi company. The technological intervention has made the process of booking a taxi/cab easy, swift, and convenient. It had been great for the online cab service providers, riders, and drivers; however, it did affect local & traditional cab service companies.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Healthy Snack Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | General Mills, Mondelez, PepsiCo Foods

The Latest Released Healthy Snack market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Healthy Snack market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Healthy Snack market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as General Mills, Mondelez International, PepsiCo Foods, Nestlé S.A, B&G Food Inc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Wireless Gas Detector Market Size 2021 Global Key Players, Share, Applications and Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2027

The maximum recent take a look at the Wireless Gas Detector market is a radical and expert analysis of the enterprise, with a focal point on worldwide market trends. The file's reason is to provide readers with a well-known market assessment in addition to distinct market segmentation. The worldwide alkylated naphthalene market is possible to develop appreciably in the course of the forecast period. The studies give a whole PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after examining political, financial, social, and technological factors effecting the market in various areas.
DALLAS, TX

