Bossier City, LA

Come unwrap new holiday treats at Andy's Frozen Custard for a limited time

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago
The award-winning frozen custard shop Andy's is rolling out its limited-time holiday treats. The Santa Brownie Jackhammer, Santa Brownie Sundae, Candy Cane Brownie FreezCrete and the Andy Nog Shake will be available at all Andy's locations.

As a Jackhammer, The Santa Brownie features Andy's creamy vanilla frozen custard that is blended with fresh-baked brownies and candy cane pieces with hot fudge in the middle. As a sundae, it has the same ingredients all on top of a mound of custard and the FreezCrete blends it all together into a thick and creamy treat. The annual favorite Andy Nog Shake is smooth and creamy with Andy's vanilla frozen custard and blended with rich, decadent egg nog.

The holiday fun can be taken home with Andy's Anywhere to-go program "Pick 6". Specially designed packaging that is dressed for the season, a "Pick 6" is perfect for holiday parties, cookie swaps and late-night gift-wrapping sessions. Choose your favorite half-pints from a variety of flavors or get frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos.

Andy's Frozen Custard is located on 3117 Airline Dr. in Bossier City.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

