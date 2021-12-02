ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB sticks with transitory description of inflation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xHhH_0dCFzSSE00

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation remains temporary, two key European Central Bank policymakers argued on Thursday, even as U.S. officials made the case this week for abandoning the use of "transitory " to describe what have proven to be persistent price pressures.

Inflation in the 19-country currency bloc hit a record high 4.9% last month and is likely to stay above the ECB's 2% target in 2022 but the bank has long argued that price pressure will abate on its own.

"The current inflation spike is temporary and driven largely by supply factors," ECB board member Fabio Panetta told a conference. "Central banks should have the patience to look through these effects and explain their policies to the people."

Some conservative policymakers and market economists increasingly doubt this narrative, warning that price pressures, even if temporary, affect wage setting and will drive up underlying prices.

The debate is especially relevant as the ECB gears up for a crucial meeting on Dec. 16 when it is likely to end a pandemic emergency support scheme but may ramp up other support measures to pick up the slack.

Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn sided with Panetta, specifically using the word "transitory" which U.S. Fed chief Jerome Powell said this week should be abandoned, although Rehn acknowledged inflation may take longer to come down than earlier thought.

"I do recognise that the micro experience of our citizens at the fuel pump is quite difference from the macro reading of economists and central bankers," Rehn told the same conference.

"Still, in our view, euro area inflation is mostly transitory... even if some of its components will probably prevail longer over the next year than previously expected," he added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia dollar tepid ahead of RBA, Omicron risks remain

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar edged lower on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of its central bank which was expected to leave interest rates at a record low, while investors weighed the potential fallout from the spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Aussie was down 0.1% at $0.7044 by...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat on firmer dollar, U.S. bond yields

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields weighed on its appeal and confined the metal to a tight $4 range. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.79 per ounce by 0130 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,780.00.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Philippine November inflation slows, but above forecast

MANILA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation in November eased to the lowest level in four months, supporting expectations that the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rates steady at its last meeting this year to support an economic recovery. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has kept...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#European Central Bank#Currency#Finnish#U S Fed
Telegraph

Expect inflation to stick around

SPRINGFIELD — Prices are up, for everything from gas to food to Christmas presents, and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce warns they're going to stick around. Compared to 2020, prices in October were up 6.2%, according to a recent U.S. Labor Department report. From September to October, they rose 0.9%.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Reuters

RBNZ's Hawkesby says firmer currency will help c.bank's objectives

WELLINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A stronger New Zealand dollar will help the central bank achieve its policy objectives, including managing rising inflationary pressures, more quickly, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Tuesday. Large amounts of stimulus and a small COVID-19 case load has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India c.bank may refrain from reverse repo hike on Omicron worry

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will likely hold off on raising its key borrowing and lending rates on Wednesday, as it adopts a cautious tone amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, economists and market participants said. Fifty economists surveyed by Reuters in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis: China Evergrande teeters again, but investors less fearful

LONDON/BOSTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Just three months after narrowly avoiding collapse, the world's most indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is teetering on the brink again and investors are still unclear how much or for how long the problems could reverberate. With over $300 billion of liabilities and more...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Japan's Oct household spending extends declines on COVID-19 drag

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the third straight month in October, though the pace of decline slowed, as consumer sentiment struggled to stage a convincing recovery after coronavirus curbs ended. The world's third-largest economy has lagged other nations in its recovery from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS
Lima News

From transitory to entrenched — inflation and expectations

Words matter in the investing world. So does data. Investors will be measuring one with the other on Friday in the week ahead with the November release of consumer inflation. For months the Federal Reserve’s official position on rising prices had been that they were “transitory.” The “this too shall pass” message was designed to squelch fears in the investment markets that sharply higher prices were gaining purchase in the broader economy. When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell characterized the higher-than-desired inflation as “transitory,” it was interpreted to mean temporary.
FLORIDA, OH
WRAL

Janet Yellen Says It Is Time to Stop Calling Inflation ‘Transitory’

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said she believed it is time to stop characterizing inflation as temporary and suggested that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could prolong the problem of rising prices. Yellen said that over the summer it appeared that the pandemic was subsiding and...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Inflation will decline in 2022

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a conference, “We are firmly of the view, and I’m confident, that inflation will decline in 2022.” She described the inflation profile as a “hump”, and while it’s now at a high level of the hump for Eurozone, ” a hump eventually declines.”. Lagarde...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy