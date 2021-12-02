Fourth Party Logistics Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | GEFCO, XPO Logistics, Logistics Plus

The report titled "North America Pet Care (Food, Grooming, Accessories & Healthcare) Market Outlook, 2025" gives an all-round analysis of the North American market of pet care. The market space for pet care in North America is increasing day by day. A need for a companion is the main force that is pushing the pet care market to grow. The North American pet care market is currently a booming market. Where in countries like the USA, approximately 80 million households own a pet- be it be dog, cat or fish, or others, pet care services such as pet grooming, pet training, and pet adoption are on the rise. In this, the millennial plays a major role in pet adoption as they consider pets like humans and that they want to take care of them and provide them. Premiumization is playing a key role in driving the sales of the pet care market in North America. Currently, technology also has an impact on the pet care industry in the region. One of the trends experienced in the market is dedicated pet apps are there which are specially developed for pets. It helps the pet owners to monitor health habits, nutritional intake, the playtime of their pets. This report provides all the complete insights of each segment of the North American pet care market with historical and forecasted values, along with the top listed companies.

