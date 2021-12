The lure of that first ice fishing opportunity has lost some of its pull on me. Where in the past I’d be one of the first anglers sliding out onto the newly-formed ice, these days I’m more comfortable taking my time getting out there. In part due to my cautious nature, having felt the chill of ankle, thigh, and knee-deep winter waters in my younger years, and also due my love for late-season pheasant hunting which usually ends when the ice is more than stable for a stroll out to my favorite spots, I typically don’t fire the auger up as early as I once did.

