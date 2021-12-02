ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market is Booming Worldwide with Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Welldoc

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...

thedallasnews.net

Financial Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Temenos Group, Finastra

The latest study released on the Global Financial Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Financial Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Flexible LCD Display Market is Booming Worldwide with Kent Displays, JYFLEX Technology, Flexenable

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Flexible LCD Display Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Wicue Group, Kent Displays, JYFLEX Technology, Flexenable etc.
ELECTRONICS
massdevice.com

Best Buy spends $400M on Current Health and its digital health tech

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently confirmed that it spent $400 million to acquire Current Health as it continues to offer more digital health products. Current Health (Boston and Edinburgh, Scotland) is the creator of a remote patient monitoring platform that allows physicians to monitor and connect with patients in their homes. Its platform includes an FDA-cleared wearable vital signs monitor, as well as a home hub. The hub can integrate into hundreds of other monitoring devices as well as a person’s electronic health record.
BUSINESS
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Proteus Digital Health#Omada Health#Htf Mi#Livongo Health#Noom#Propeller Health#Canary Health#Mango Health#Mhealth#Vida Health#Blue Mesa Health#Click Therapeutics#Digital Therapeutics Inc#Akili Interactive Labs#Brain Power#Provant Health#Twine Health
World Economic Forum

Digital health inclusion can provide healthcare for all - this is how

The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that healthcare delivery can be provided digitally. In order to ensure access for everyone, digital healthcare delivery has to be equitable, responsible and mobile. The future of digital health lies in access and adoption. Connected care can bring assistance to the underserved and unserved.
HEALTH
aithority.com

ieso Raises $53 Million to Address Global Mental Health Crisis With Digital Therapeutics

US investor Morningside leads Series B financing to develop clinical software treatments for US market. ieso, a UK leader in digital mental healthcare, announces the completion of its $53 million Series B financing round led by investment firm Morningside, with further new investment from Sony Innovation Fund and existing shareholders IP Group, Molten Ventures and Ananda Impact Ventures.
MENTAL HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Health care industry predictions for continued digital transformation

As health care business leaders continually strategize for a post-pandemic world, one thing is apparent: digital transformation will continue to evolve the industry. According to the Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 report, “81% of health care executives say the pace of digital transformation for their organization is accelerating, and 93% report that they are innovating with a sense of urgency and call to action this year.”
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Environmental Health And Safety - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Cority, Enablon, Gensuite

The Latest research coverage on Environmental Health And Safety Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
mobihealthnews.com

Digital mental health firm ieso lands $53M in Series B round

UK digital mental healthcare firm ieso, today announced a raise of $53 million (€47m) in Series B financing. The round was led by investment firm Morningside, with further new investment from Sony Innovation Fund and existing shareholders IP Group, Molten Ventures and Ananda Impact Ventures. WHAT IT DOES. ieso aims...
MENTAL HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Digital Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Digital therapeutics are evidence-based therapeutics, including the program, application, or software to diagnose or treat medical conditions, including the physical, mental, and behavioral conditions. Digital Therapeutics are used independently or in concert with medications, devices, or other therapies to improve patient care and health outcomes. Digital therapeutics targets the clinical outcomes in line with the defined clinical indication and patient population using the regimented intervention. Digital therapeutics provide the patients, providers, and payers with novel therapy options for unmet medical needs.
MARKETS
mobihealthnews.com

Novartis calls for increased patient value in Digital Health Award 2022

Pharma giant Novartis is looking for creative, digital solutions that sustainably improve German healthcare. The company has annouced the fifth installment of the Digital Health Award, with prize money of €60,000 in total available for winners. The awards presentation takes place in Berlin on 24 March 2022, while the call...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Digital MSK company SWORD Health hits $2B valuation

Digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care company SWORD Health announced Monday it had raised $163 million in Series D funding. The oversubscribed Series D allowed for a secondary $26 million round, bumping SWORD’s valuation to $2 billion. SWORD has already closed two other investment rounds this year: In January, it raked in...
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Fire Protection Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide with Halma, Gentex, Trelleborg

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fire Protection Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fire Protection Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Demand for Supply Centric MDM Increasing with Growing IoT Proliferation - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CVS Health partners with Microsoft to advance digital-first strategy

As part of efforts to accelerate a digital-centric strategy, CVS Health is teaming with Microsoft and will be tapping into its cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies, the company announced this week. CVS Health hopes the collaboration will speed along development of a more data-driven, personalized customer experience, while complying...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apptricity, SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify

HTF MI started a new business research with title T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, Abila etc.
MARKETS
healthcaredive.com

CVS, Microsoft ink alliance to develop digital health, personalized products

CVS Health and Microsoft are forming a strategic alliance to co-develop products around the areas of personalized care and digital health, the two companies announced Thursday. CVS said it plans to use Microsoft's computing capabilities to deliver more customized health recommendations when and where consumers need them as the retail...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Digital Forensics Software Market Growth Forecast Worldwide | IBM ,AccessData ,FireEye

The ' Digital Forensics Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Digital Forensics Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Digital Forensics Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Yoga & Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story |MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13

HTF MI started a new business research with title Yoga & Wellness Software Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Yoga & Wellness Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments, GymMaster etc.
YOGA
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Entertainment Systems Market May Set New Growth Story with Harman, Denso, Sony, Pioneer

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Automotive Entertainment Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Harman, Alpa, Bosch, Mitsubishi Motors, Denso, Sony Corporation, Luxoft (DXC Technology), Continental, LG Electronics, KPIT, Intel, Nuance, BlackBerry QNX, Pioneer, AISINAlpi, Galore, Delfaut, Visteon, Alpine, Bose Corporation, Blaupunkt, Clarion Corporation, Fujitsu-Ten, Harman International, JVC-Kenwood, Kenwood, Desai Siwei, Huayang Group, Hangsheng Electronics, Soling Shares, Magnadyne Corporation, Myron & Davis, VOXX International Corporation, Delphi, KVH Industries, ADAYO, Coagent, Desay SV, FlyAudio, Kaiyue Group, Panasonic, Skypine etc.
MARKETS

