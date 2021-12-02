ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bone Conduction Headphones Market Trends To Reach USD 985.3 Million by 2028 With CAGR 20.4% | Reports And Data

According to Reports and Data, the bone conduction headphones market was valued at USD 224.3 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach up to USD 985.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.4%. This report covers the genre of science and technology with specific focus on Bone Conduction Headphones....

BobVila

These New Headphones Conduct Sound Through the Bone—and Are Particularly Good for Multitasking

I’ve been a fan of my Apple AirPods since I got them two years ago. I wear them when I’m at my desk writing, when I’m doing chores around the house, and when I’m at the gym working out. Most of that time, I’ve got music, podcasts, or my favorite Netflix binge playing. But after a couple of hours wearing my AirPods, they start to make my ears ache. Also, I only wear one when running outside so I can hear cars. I’ve been looking at an alternative for a while. That’s when I learned about bone conduction technology, in particular AfterShokz headphones.
YOGA
Medagadget.com

Orphan Drugs Market size was valued at USD 141.00 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 330.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period

Orphan drugs are used to diagnose, prevent, or treat life-threatening or very serious diseases or disorders that are rare. There are no adequate drugs for the treatment of rare diseases such as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), Huntington’s disease, muscular dystrophy, Tourette syndrome, and myoclonus, and thus, they are treated by orphan drugs. Orphan drugs are developed for public health needs. Orphan diseases appear in patient populations representing 6-8% of the global population. Symptoms of some orphan diseases may appear at birth or in childhood.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Mesh Nozzle Plates Market to Reach $27.7 Million, Globally at 5.3% CAGR by 2028 | Veco B.V., Aerogen Ltd., Temicon GmbH, Hamilton Medical

A nozzle plate is a piece of metal used in gas and liquid ventilator systems to direct heated air or vapor into an appropriate air stream. There are generally four types of nozzle plates. First, there is the straight-sided plate that contains nozzles that lie straight down and perpendicular to the duct or pipe. Next, there are plates with curved sides that lie perpendicular to the duct and may contain nozzles of various types. And, finally, there are circular plates that have circular nozzles at various points that allow for the direction and flow of heated air or vapor in the lines of the duct system. These plates may be circular, conical, or square and may contain nozzles of varying sizes.
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $160, Get AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones for $99.95 Shipped – Today Only

AfterShokz Aeropex Bone Conduction Sport Headphones are great for the gym or any outdoor activity, and you can get a pair for $99.95 shipped, today only, originally $159.95. Unlike other headphones, Aeropex uses bone conduction technology to transmit audio waves to the inner ears through the skull, bypassing the eardrums completely. Just put them on your cheekbones right in front of your ears, and you’ll be able to remain alert and aware of ambient sounds while you enjoy your music or podcasts. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Expected To Reach a 5.1% CAGR By New Methods, Advanced Technologies, Top Company Profiles, Industry Share and Trends Analysis To 2028

Digital wound gauges are used to convert line traces into actual area measurements and calculate area changes as the wound heals. These devices are used to evaluate burns, traumatic wounds, cuts, diabetic foot ulcers, and chronic wounds. The global digital wound measurement devices market is valued at US$ 2,720.9 million by the end of 2027.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Ceramic Filters Market to Reach USD 3 Billion Market By 2027; Growing at 13.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

The latest report published by READ Market Research on Ceramic Filters Market consists of valuable source of information for the decision makers of business. The report provides information from 2016 to 2027 that includes cost, revenue, demand, supply, production, consumption import and export. As per the report it has been observed that the market is expected to register CAGR value of XX.0X% percent during the forecast period 2021-2027.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Animal Disinfectant Market to Reach $7477.4 Million, Booming at 9.8% CAGR by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

Animal disinfectants help kill bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other pathogens in veterinary clinics, and prevent the transmission of diseases to humans while protecting animals from the risk of infection. Alcohols are one of the most popular antiseptic and disinfecting products, used every day in veterinary clinics. Disinfectants used for routine cleaning and sanitization in zoos are quaternary ammonium compounds and chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite). One of the pet-safe disinfectant is hydrogen peroxide, which kills around 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It can be used on multiple surfaces, including plastic, glass, metal, appliances, furniture, and more.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 324.15 million growth in Sand Blasting Machine Market | Evolving Opportunities with Airblast BV & Burwell Technologies | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sand blasting machine market is expected to grow by USD 324.15 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the sand blasting machine market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.28%. Airblast BV, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Sintokogio Ltd., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. are some of the major participants of the sand blasting machine market.
INDUSTRY
The Gadgeteer

AfterShokz Xtrainerz Bone Conduction MP3 Swimming Headphones review – Fill your underwater world with sound

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – Listening to music can make exercising more tolerable. Witness the huge case market for sweat-resistant armbands, cases, and headphones. Listening to music when you’re outside running, biking, or otherwise being exposed to environmental hazards (i.e. cars, trucks, and other motorized vehicles) can be dangerous to your situational awareness. Aftershokz, a company that specializes in bone conduction headphones, has several offerings that can mitigate these dangers. The latest is a product the AfterShokz Xtrainerz Bone Conduction MP3 Swimming Headphones review – Fill your underwater world with sound. This is a set of headphones that include memory and controls with a built-in MP3 player. I was sent one to test in the Black Diamond colorway, which is a dark base color with white flecked accents. (They also come in a Blue Sapphire.)
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Organic Medicinal Herbs Market Size To Reach USD 533.21 Million By 2027 Top Key Players Young Living, Symrise AG, Firmenich, Worlee Group

Extensive research about herbal medicines, and numerous applications of herbal medicine, increasing demand for natural medicines are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Organic Medicinal Herbs during forecast period. Market Size - USD 346.03 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.37%, Market Trends - Increasing use of...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the electrically conductive coatings market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the electrically conductive coatings market is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%. In this market, a silver coated copper filled coating is the largest segment by conductive filler, whereas consumer electronics is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand of consumer electronics, solar panels, and automotive industries.
DALLAS, TX
Las Vegas Herald

Tube Packaging Market Emerging Trend, Global End-User Demand and Forecast to 2028 by Reports And Data

A novel report on global Tube Packaging market has been recently published by Reports and Data to offer a comprehensive overview of the market. The report sheds light on latest trends and key developments in the industry along with market size, revenue growth, drivers, threats, challenges and opportunities. The report also offers details about market segmentation, regional bifurcation and top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research thoroughly evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. In addition, to obtain accurate data, various advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are used.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Edge Computing Market was Valued at USD 2,456 Million in 2019 and is Foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 32.4% during the Forecast Period

Edge Computing Market was estimated at USD 2,456 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during forecast period. As per the analysis of the edge computing market by GMI Research, several factors are responsible for the market growth during the forecast period. The significant factors are the high penetration of innovative technologies applications and the growing number of autonomous vehicles across different countries.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Aircraft Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2023

According to a research report "Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the deployment of urban air mobility aircraft and the increasing use of electric aircraft for cargo applications and different aerial mission-specific activities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Flexible LCD Display Market is Booming Worldwide with Kent Displays, JYFLEX Technology, Flexenable

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Flexible LCD Display Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Wicue Group, Kent Displays, JYFLEX Technology, Flexenable etc.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

DC Centrifugal Fans Market 2021: Emerging Growth Trends, Status of Top Key Players, Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Size Forecast to 2027

The maximum recent take a look at the DC Centrifugal Fans market is a radical and expert analysis of the enterprise, with a focal point on worldwide market trends. The file's reason is to provide readers with a well-known market assessment in addition to distinct market segmentation. The worldwide alkylated naphthalene market is possible to develop appreciably in the course of the forecast period. The studies give a whole PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after examining political, financial, social, and technological factors effecting the market in various areas.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Vaccine Inventory Management Market is Projected to Grow more than 4 Times in Value by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vaccine Inventory Management market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vaccine Inventory Management.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

HD Video Surveillance System Market is Booming Worldwide with Hikvision, Axis Communications, FLIR Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide HD Video Surveillance System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lorex, Hisense, Honeywell, Hangzhou Hikvision, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, FLIR Systems, Avigilon Corporation, Infinova Corporation, Nice Systems, Panasonic, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Start-Up Ecosystem, IP Video Mobile Technologies, Camcloud, Solink Corporation, Camiolog, Jovision, Anbel, IPRUI etc.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Wireless Gas Detector Market Size 2021 Global Key Players, Share, Applications and Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2027

The maximum recent take a look at the Wireless Gas Detector market is a radical and expert analysis of the enterprise, with a focal point on worldwide market trends. The file's reason is to provide readers with a well-known market assessment in addition to distinct market segmentation. The worldwide alkylated naphthalene market is possible to develop appreciably in the course of the forecast period. The studies give a whole PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after examining political, financial, social, and technological factors effecting the market in various areas.
DALLAS, TX

