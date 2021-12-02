ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainwater Harvesting System Market To Grow On A Tenacious Note At A CAGR Of 7% Between 2021-2031

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistence Market Research analysis projects the global rain water harvesting system market to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. A critical factor driving sales of rainwater harvesting systems is increasing consumption of water as a result of growth in population and rapid...

Automotive Curtain Airbag is Projected to Register a CAGR Value of 5.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Curtain Airbag market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Curtain Airbag.
Electric Aircraft Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2023

According to a research report "Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the deployment of urban air mobility aircraft and the increasing use of electric aircraft for cargo applications and different aerial mission-specific activities.
Vaccine Inventory Management Market is Projected to Grow more than 4 Times in Value by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vaccine Inventory Management market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vaccine Inventory Management.
Dozer Market: APEJ to Remain Most Remunerative Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Dozer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Dozer to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Hybrid Variants to Drive Sales of Mobile Port Handling Equipment Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Port Handling Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Port Handling Equipment.
Flexible LCD Display Market is Booming Worldwide with Kent Displays, JYFLEX Technology, Flexenable

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Flexible LCD Display Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Wicue Group, Kent Displays, JYFLEX Technology, Flexenable etc.
HD Video Surveillance System Market is Booming Worldwide with Hikvision, Axis Communications, FLIR Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide HD Video Surveillance System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lorex, Hisense, Honeywell, Hangzhou Hikvision, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, FLIR Systems, Avigilon Corporation, Infinova Corporation, Nice Systems, Panasonic, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Start-Up Ecosystem, IP Video Mobile Technologies, Camcloud, Solink Corporation, Camiolog, Jovision, Anbel, IPRUI etc.
North America Accounts for 32% of the Total Revenue of Non Destructive Testing Market - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Non Destructive Testing Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and...
Wireless Gas Detector Market Size 2021 Global Key Players, Share, Applications and Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2027

The maximum recent take a look at the Wireless Gas Detector market is a radical and expert analysis of the enterprise, with a focal point on worldwide market trends. The file's reason is to provide readers with a well-known market assessment in addition to distinct market segmentation. The worldwide alkylated naphthalene market is possible to develop appreciably in the course of the forecast period. The studies give a whole PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after examining political, financial, social, and technological factors effecting the market in various areas.
DC Centrifugal Fans Market 2021: Emerging Growth Trends, Status of Top Key Players, Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Size Forecast to 2027

The maximum recent take a look at the DC Centrifugal Fans market is a radical and expert analysis of the enterprise, with a focal point on worldwide market trends. The file's reason is to provide readers with a well-known market assessment in addition to distinct market segmentation. The worldwide alkylated naphthalene market is possible to develop appreciably in the course of the forecast period. The studies give a whole PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after examining political, financial, social, and technological factors effecting the market in various areas.
Increasing Demand for Road Paving Works Creating Opportunities for the Asphalt Paver market - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Asphalt Paver Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
Hose Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the hose pipe market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from PVC hose pipes to polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the hose pipe market is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.3%. In this market, a hydraulic is the largest segment by product type, whereas construction is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.
North-America Dominates The Global Pet Care Market | USA Has The Largest Market Share Followed By Mexico And Canada

The report titled "North America Pet Care (Food, Grooming, Accessories & Healthcare) Market Outlook, 2025" gives an all-round analysis of the North American market of pet care. The market space for pet care in North America is increasing day by day. A need for a companion is the main force that is pushing the pet care market to grow. The North American pet care market is currently a booming market. Where in countries like the USA, approximately 80 million households own a pet- be it be dog, cat or fish, or others, pet care services such as pet grooming, pet training, and pet adoption are on the rise. In this, the millennial plays a major role in pet adoption as they consider pets like humans and that they want to take care of them and provide them. Premiumization is playing a key role in driving the sales of the pet care market in North America. Currently, technology also has an impact on the pet care industry in the region. One of the trends experienced in the market is dedicated pet apps are there which are specially developed for pets. It helps the pet owners to monitor health habits, nutritional intake, the playtime of their pets. This report provides all the complete insights of each segment of the North American pet care market with historical and forecasted values, along with the top listed companies.
Intellectual Property (IP) in Semiconductor Market Future Growth Outlook with Xilinx, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Intellectual Property (IP) in Semiconductor Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Imagination Technologies Limited, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Rambus Incorporated, Silvaco Inc., Intel Corporation, VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Open-Silicon, Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Faraday Technology Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), Cobham Gaisler AB, Arasan Chip Systems Inc., HDL Design House, Mixel Inc etc.
Automotive Entertainment Systems Market May Set New Growth Story with Harman, Denso, Sony, Pioneer

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Automotive Entertainment Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Harman, Alpa, Bosch, Mitsubishi Motors, Denso, Sony Corporation, Luxoft (DXC Technology), Continental, LG Electronics, KPIT, Intel, Nuance, BlackBerry QNX, Pioneer, AISINAlpi, Galore, Delfaut, Visteon, Alpine, Bose Corporation, Blaupunkt, Clarion Corporation, Fujitsu-Ten, Harman International, JVC-Kenwood, Kenwood, Desai Siwei, Huayang Group, Hangsheng Electronics, Soling Shares, Magnadyne Corporation, Myron & Davis, VOXX International Corporation, Delphi, KVH Industries, ADAYO, Coagent, Desay SV, FlyAudio, Kaiyue Group, Panasonic, Skypine etc.
Gradual Shift Toward Hybrid and Electric Vehicles is Expected to Increase Growth of Automotive Brake Boosters - Fact.MR Study

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Brake Boosters to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Automated Guided Vehicle Market Exhibits Stupendous 12.5% CAGR During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Automated Guided Vehicle Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automated Guided Vehicle to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Behenyl Alcohol Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4.5% Between 2021-2031

Demand for behenyl alcohol in end-use segments such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and various others has been increasing. The personal care and cosmetics industry has been an ever-changing market with new trends surfacing all the time, and has also witnessed rapid growth in the past few. Behenyl alcohol has its largest application in the cosmetics industry, as is used mostly for in sun care products.
Casing Centralizers Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR Value of 3.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Casing Centralizers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
Tantalum Carbide Coating For Graphite Market To Slip Into The Innovation-Oriented Ellipse At A CAGR Of 5% From 2021-2031

As per industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global tantalum carbide coating for graphite market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Growing demand for tantalum across various industrial sectors such as semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & aviation is one of the leading driving factors for the growth of the market. Tantalum consumption is dominated by capacitors for electronic equipment.
