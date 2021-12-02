Enron Turned Obscure Businesspeople Into Household Names. Here's Where They Are Now

Twitterverse has done it once again, gifting America the dazzling crossover of glove meme, unstable nerd, and Mickey Mouse Club reject. You know who’s who. On November 13, Bernie Sanders tweeted to the people, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” (We must demand you, 80-year-old Vermont senator, always end your sentences like a quirky Gen-Z TikToker. Period.) Elon Musk swooped in ready to assert his dominance. Strapped with his phallic-looking profile photo, Tesla master struck back at Bernie: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” Weeks later, Musk’s tweet still wasn’t sitting right with Courtney Love Cobain, so she tweeted some claims about Elon’s shady Succession-like undertakings. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing [teapot emoji] With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO