Software

Space Planning and Space Management Solutions Market is Booming Worldwide | Trimble, Accuruent, Hamilton Apps

 2 days ago

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics," Space Planning and Space Management Solutions Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Space Planning and Space Management Solutions market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence...

Related
Baby & Toddler Toys Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Hasbro, Bandai, TAKARA TOMY

The Latest Released Baby & Toddler Toys market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Baby & Toddler Toys market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Baby & Toddler Toys market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, Gigotoys, MGA Entertainment, Melissa & Doug, Simba-Dickie Group, Giochi Preziosi, PLAYMOBIL, Ravensburger, Vtech, Leapfrog, Spin Master, MindWare, Safari, BanBao, Qunxing, Goldlok Toys & Star-Moon.
ECONOMY
E Commerce Automotive Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Amazon, Alibaba, Auto Zone, Pep Boys

The Latest Released Worldwide E Commerce Automotive market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide E Commerce Automotive market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide E Commerce Automotive market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group, U.S.Auto Parts Network, Inc., Auto Zone, Inc, Pep Boys, American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc., National Automotive Parts Association, Tire Rack, Advance Auto Parts & Denso Corporation.
MARKETS
Healthy Snack Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | General Mills, Mondelez, PepsiCo Foods

The Latest Released Healthy Snack market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Healthy Snack market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Healthy Snack market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as General Mills, Mondelez International, PepsiCo Foods, Nestlé S.A, B&G Food Inc.
MARKETS
Drones for Oil & Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability

The Latest Released Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability, DJI, FLIR Aeryon Labs, Drone Volt, AeroVironment, MMC, Intel AscTec, Elistair, Drones for Oil & Gas markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA).
MARKETS
Technological Advancements Generating New Opportunities for Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market by 2031 End

250 Pages Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Mechanical Medical Ventilators to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Spreadsheets Software Market to See Booming Growth | Google, Sheetgo, Celigo, Stackby

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Spreadsheets Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Spreadsheets Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Digital Dosing Pump Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Grundfos , ProMinent , Burkert

The ' Digital Dosing Pump market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Digital Dosing Pump derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Digital Dosing Pump market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Temenos, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Cloud Managed Networking Market To Witness Fabulous Growth | Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear

The Latest Released Cloud Managed Networking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cloud Managed Networking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cloud Managed Networking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DynTek, Inc., Aruba, Cisco, Fortinet, Mindsight, Prodec Networks, APSU, Huawei, Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear, ACP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. & Total Communications.
MARKETS
Food Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King, Subway

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Food Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Yoga & Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story |MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13

HTF MI started a new business research with title Yoga & Wellness Software Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Yoga & Wellness Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments, GymMaster etc.
YOGA
T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apptricity, SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify

HTF MI started a new business research with title T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, Abila etc.
TRAVEL
Cloud Email Security Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, Google

Cloud mail security solutions are secure e-mail platforms used to prevent phishing scams that trap clients into divulging privileged information. The platforms, hosted by the cloud e-mail security vendor, also ensure emails containing links to malicious sites or trigger malware downloads are blocked before reaching the conclusion client. Businesses utilize cloud mail security arrangements to prevent information loss and the release of benefits or credentials, and increase endpoint security by blocking malware and other web-based threats. To qualify for consideration in the Cloud Mail Security category, a product must: Provide cloud-hosted e-mail services, filter fraudulent emails & phishing scams, prevent and detect spam and other malicious email content.
SOFTWARE
Fire Protection Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide with Halma, Gentex, Trelleborg

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fire Protection Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fire Protection Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Convergence of IT/OT Affects Demand for Hardware Connected Worker - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Hardware Connected Worker Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
CELL PHONES
North America Accounts for 32% of the Total Revenue of Non Destructive Testing Market - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Non Destructive Testing Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and...
INDUSTRY
AWS Announces AWS Amplify Studio

New visual development environment for creating rich user interfaces extends AWS Amplify to make it easier for developers to create fully customizable web applications with minimal coding. Rivian, QsrSoft, and Xerris among customers and partners using AWS Amplify Studio. AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company...
SOFTWARE
IoT Chip Market Size to Grow by USD 10.37 billion | Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the IoT chip market are the increasing number of smart devices and applications, increasing adoption of M2M connections, and governments and financial institutions investing in IoT ecosystem development. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns may hamper market growth.
MARKETS
North-America Dominates The Global Pet Care Market | USA Has The Largest Market Share Followed By Mexico And Canada

The report titled "North America Pet Care (Food, Grooming, Accessories & Healthcare) Market Outlook, 2025" gives an all-round analysis of the North American market of pet care. The market space for pet care in North America is increasing day by day. A need for a companion is the main force that is pushing the pet care market to grow. The North American pet care market is currently a booming market. Where in countries like the USA, approximately 80 million households own a pet- be it be dog, cat or fish, or others, pet care services such as pet grooming, pet training, and pet adoption are on the rise. In this, the millennial plays a major role in pet adoption as they consider pets like humans and that they want to take care of them and provide them. Premiumization is playing a key role in driving the sales of the pet care market in North America. Currently, technology also has an impact on the pet care industry in the region. One of the trends experienced in the market is dedicated pet apps are there which are specially developed for pets. It helps the pet owners to monitor health habits, nutritional intake, the playtime of their pets. This report provides all the complete insights of each segment of the North American pet care market with historical and forecasted values, along with the top listed companies.
PETS
Robot as a Service Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Neato Robotics, DeLaval, Daifuku, CYBERDYNE

The latest 111+ page survey report on Worldwide Robot as a Service Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Robot as a Service market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Softbank, Intuitive Surgical, DeLaval, Daifuku Co., CYBERDYNE INC., DJI, KONGSBERG, Northrop Grumman, Neato Robotics, Starship Technologies, KUKA AG, Parrot, Aethon, Lely, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, OMRON Corporation.
MARKETS

