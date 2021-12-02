Is Safe Bulkers (SB) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Safe Bulkers (SB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Safe Bulkers is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 139 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Safe Bulkers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SB's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SB has moved about 161.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Safe Bulkers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). The stock has returned 124.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Star Bulk Carriers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Safe Bulkers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.9% so far this year, meaning that SB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Star Bulk Carriers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Safe Bulkers and Star Bulk Carriers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research