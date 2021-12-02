ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-12 Student Information Systems Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | PowerSchool, Infinite Campus, QuickSchools, RenWeb

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global K-12 Student Information Systems Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth...

Financial Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Temenos Group, Finastra

The latest study released on the Global Financial Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Financial Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Fire Protection Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide with Halma, Gentex, Trelleborg

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fire Protection Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fire Protection Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Cloud File Security Software Market to See Booming Growth | Cisco Systems, ManagedMethods, Trend Micro

Cloud file security software is the automation used in securing the data in the cloud-based application, tools like these are integrated with the cloud-based platforms to store and share the files or documents. The software provides data security enforcing the policies associated with cloud access control and storage preventing the access of unauthorized parties.
Yoga & Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story |MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13

HTF MI started a new business research with title Yoga & Wellness Software Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Yoga & Wellness Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments, GymMaster etc.
Cloud Managed Networking Market To Witness Fabulous Growth | Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear

The Latest Released Cloud Managed Networking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cloud Managed Networking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cloud Managed Networking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DynTek, Inc., Aruba, Cisco, Fortinet, Mindsight, Prodec Networks, APSU, Huawei, Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear, ACP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. & Total Communications.
Hybrid Variants to Drive Sales of Mobile Port Handling Equipment Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Port Handling Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Port Handling Equipment.
Online Classified Ad Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | eBay, OLX Group, Oodle, Yakaz

The global online classified Ad platform market is expected to witness the rise due to the demand for reaching a wider range of audiences at various platforms at once as a large number of audiences are at digital media with the improved network connectivity. The market is expanding rapidly covering the advertisement related to pretty much all types of services be it recruitment, property, business, or any other domain. These online classifieds Ad platforms offer the customers free as well as paid listings.
Drones for Oil & Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability

The Latest Released Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Drones for Oil & Gas market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability, DJI, FLIR Aeryon Labs, Drone Volt, AeroVironment, MMC, Intel AscTec, Elistair, Drones for Oil & Gas markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Taxi Dispatch Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Quantum Inventions, Cab Hound, Autocab

Taxi dispatch software is an application that is used for efficient call and trip management. A taxi dispatch system/software is a method of assigning the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling from the pick-up location to a certain distance. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to comfort the use of customers to book a taxi and helps in managing the data by a taxi company. The technological intervention has made the process of booking a taxi/cab easy, swift, and convenient. It had been great for the online cab service providers, riders, and drivers; however, it did affect local & traditional cab service companies.
Demand for Supply Centric MDM Increasing with Growing IoT Proliferation - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Convergence of IT/OT Affects Demand for Hardware Connected Worker - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Hardware Connected Worker Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
Web Real Time Communication Solution Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Avaya, Twilio, Quobis

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Web Real Time Communication Solution Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Web Real Time Communication Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Hose Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the hose pipe market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from PVC hose pipes to polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the hose pipe market is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.3%. In this market, a hydraulic is the largest segment by product type, whereas construction is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.
Gradual Shift Toward Hybrid and Electric Vehicles is Expected to Increase Growth of Automotive Brake Boosters - Fact.MR Study

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Brake Boosters to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
HD Video Surveillance System Market is Booming Worldwide with Hikvision, Axis Communications, FLIR Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide HD Video Surveillance System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lorex, Hisense, Honeywell, Hangzhou Hikvision, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, FLIR Systems, Avigilon Corporation, Infinova Corporation, Nice Systems, Panasonic, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Start-Up Ecosystem, IP Video Mobile Technologies, Camcloud, Solink Corporation, Camiolog, Jovision, Anbel, IPRUI etc.
Healthy Snack Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | General Mills, Mondelez, PepsiCo Foods

The Latest Released Healthy Snack market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Healthy Snack market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Healthy Snack market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as General Mills, Mondelez International, PepsiCo Foods, Nestlé S.A, B&G Food Inc.
Digital Dosing Pump Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Grundfos , ProMinent , Burkert

The ' Digital Dosing Pump market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Digital Dosing Pump derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Digital Dosing Pump market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Temenos, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
