Where to begin with our overlord queen Kim Petras?. Over the summer, the alt-pop icon delivered a certified SOTY contender in “Future Starts Now“, an electro banger that heralded an exciting new era cast on full hot pink display at the MTV Video Music Awards. From there, it was a zig-zag comet race to the glittery heavens, as Petras delivered a bold and provocative performance across the Atlantic at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, taking a public stance against Hungary’s recent wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation. She then showed up at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade to perform on COACH’s Rexy in the City float.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO