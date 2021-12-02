ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human embryo models research may pave the way for improved IVF rates – study

By Nina Massey
The Independent
 4 days ago

New research on human embryo models paves the way for improving the success rate of IVF and creating a new non-hormonal, user-friendly contraception, a study suggests.

While hormonal contraceptives have been successfully used for a long time by many women, they can have side-effects, and their efficiency decreases if they are not faithfully taken on a daily basis.

Additionally, some women, such as breast cancer survivors, cannot be subjected to hormonal treatments.

In the new study, human blastoids – structures that mimic the early human embryo – are shown to replicate key phases of early development of the human embryo, including the attachment to cultured uterine cells.

The research could help increase the understanding of the early stages of human development and to develop therapeutics for infertility or contraceptives.

Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences researcher Nicolas Rivron and his team discovered molecules that could be candidates for contraceptives or fertility enhancers.

Dr Rivron said: “We want to make family planning easier, more convenient, and more adapted to current societal challenges.”

Within a week of fertilisation, human embryos form a ball of cells called a blastocyst, which implants into the uterine wall.

A faithful model of this developmental stage could support research to explore implantation and early development.

Using a SC144 molecule, the researchers found a promising pathway for a new generation of non-hormonal contraceptives.

They suggest these birth control pills could be taken only if necessary, removing the burden and stress associated with medications that need to be taken daily.

The need for only an occasional dose might also result in significantly fewer side effects compared to a daily hormonal pill, the scientists say.

Researchers were able to stimulate human stem cells to efficiently and faithfully self-organise into realistic models of the earliest stages of embryonic development.

These in vitro models, called blastoids, allowed them to begin studying the basic principles of early human development and to search for new therapeutics.

The blastoids were cultured for up to 13 days, at which point they contained about 300 cells.

Beyond contraception, the team also used blastoids to discover a new effect of a natural molecule, LPA.

According to the study, this molecule strongly improves the self-organisation of the stem cells and therefore might be used to boost the formation of natural embryos during In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

Dr Rivron said: “We hope we can use such molecules to improve the number and quality of IVF embryos, and the chance of becoming pregnant.

“Our goal is to empower women by allowing them to better control their fertility, whether they wish to prevent pregnancy or enhance their chances of having a child.”

He added: “By using blastoids we speed up research and make it more ethical.”

Dr Rivron concluded: “It is clear that scientific and biomedical knowledge will skyrocket with such realistic in vitro models for early pregnancy.”

The research is published in the Nature journal.

Related
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
Odessa American

TTUHSC researchers receive patent for identifying viable embryos

Since 1978 when the first test tube baby was born, in vitro fertilization (IVF) has become a reasonable option for couples that have trouble getting pregnant. Originally developed to help women with obstructed tubes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as of 2018, assisted reproductive technologies, or ARTs such as IVF account for as many as four million births each year, or approximately 2% of the country’s annual birth rate. These procedures also play an important role in livestock production.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Light housework may improve your memory, study suggests

Regularly doing light housework could be key to keeping one’s memory in good health, a new study has found. According to research published in BMJ Open based on almost 500 adults in Singapore, a combination of activities such as washing up, making the bed, tidying, cooking, window cleaning and vacuuming, can offer both physical and cognitive benefits for those aged 65 and over.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Bionic eye study paves the way toward human trials

A bionic eye being developed by a team of biomedical researchers at the University of Sydney and UNSW has shown to be safe and stable for long-term implantation in a three-month study, paving the way towards human trials. The Phoenix99 Bionic Eye is an implantable system, designed to restore a...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Chicago

How HIV Research Paved the Way for the Covid MRNA Vaccines

Every Dec. 1, the world commemorates those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Known as World AIDS Day, it serves as a reminder that there has been an ongoing pandemic for the past 40 years, pre-dating Covid. The Covid vaccines were sequenced, developed and approved in the U.S. in...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Molecule in fish ‘plays role in protecting and improving cognitive function’

A molecule found in fish and other seafood could play a role in protecting and improving cognitive function in the brain, a study suggests.Researchers investigated the role of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), which is present in people’s diets, and produced by the body during digestion of fish.It is broken down by bacteria in the gut as foods containing TMAO are ingested.The breakdown product is taken up into the bloodstream and converted back to TMAO, which interacts with organs throughout the body, researchers say.The brain’s circulatory and vascular system is exposed to TMAO, which interacts directly with the blood-brain barrier.This work is...
SCIENCE
Athens News

From toilet to table: OU researchers receive $1.9 million grant to study human waste/fertilizer recycling

Two Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology researchers were awarded a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to explore the possibility of turning human waste into fertilizer, the school announced Monday. The study will explore whether municipal wastewater treatment facilities like the Athens Wastewater Treatment...
ATHENS, OH
TheConversationAU

Autistic people need a greater say in where NZ's autism research funding is spent – here’s a way forward

Research has tremendous potential to help the estimated 93,000 autistic New Zealanders live the lives they want to live. The trouble is, funding for autism research is currently skewed away from the areas autistic people themselves say would be most useful. When asked what future autism research should be prioritised, autistic people and autism communities often point to the need for support and services in education, health and well-being across all ages. Yet we found a staggering two-thirds of funding for autism research awarded in Aotearoa New Zealand has been invested in projects that seek to understand biological differences associated with...
EDUCATION
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Study shows how machine learning could improve COVID-19 predictive models

PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, case rates have ebbed and flowed in ways that have been hard for epidemiological models to predict. A new study by mathematicians from Brown University uses an advanced machine learning technique to explore the strengths and weaknesses of commonly used models, and suggests ways of making them more predictive.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

A face to the data: Research team explores human side of medicine in UCF study

Patient 63 was 55 years old when she died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19, which also happened to be the day before junior Maireni Nunez’s birthday. “Reading that this patient was slowly declining and that her daughters were in the room when she was passing away was really sad,” said Nunez, an undergraduate research assistant.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

