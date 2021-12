Burger King is testing two new burgers that will give customers completely unexpected flavors, but only customers in Canada will get a shot at them. The Peppercorn King and Peppercorn King Double are the latest unique items added to the menu there. Considering that Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, is based in Toronto, it's not surprising that some of the newest Burger King items get test runs north of the border first.

