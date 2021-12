The first half of DC's Legends of Tomorrow season seven has been one that lacked a clear "big bad," but in the midseason finale last night, it became clear that won't last. In the last three episodes, the series has made it clear exactly what happened at the end of last season, and who has been chasing the team down...and at the end of last night's episode, "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort," the show's villain game really upped the ante. That's because in the closing moments of the episode, the Legends finally got their evil twins.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO