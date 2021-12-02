ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist In The United States For 2021

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Spotify has revealed its top-streamed artists of 2021 and Drake holds the crown for Hip-Hop. The Canadian rapper was named on two separate Spotify Wrapped lists recognizing artists in general, not specific songs or projects. Globally, the streaming platform ranked the Certified Lover Boy as the fourth most listened among more than 381 million people around the world. He follows Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny , who comes in at No. 1 for the second year in a row. He received over 9.1 billion streams without releasing a new album in 2021. Taylor Swift comes in second, BTS third, and Justin Bieber closes the list at No. 5.

Although he stacked up in fourth place globally, in the United States, the Six God took the top spot. According to the Spotify data, Drake was the most-streamed artist of all genres in the country for the year 2021. He is followed by Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD , Kanye West , and Bad Bunny, respectively.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

Drake’s 2021 success can partially be attributed to his September release Certified Lover Boy. With features from 21 Savage, Tems, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, and more, the 21-track album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Upon release, it broke records on Spotify as well as Apple Music and achieved the all-time record for the most U.S. Top 10 singles from one album. The album also scored a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Other notable streaming achievements recognized by Spotify were made by Lil Nas X , Doja Cat , and SZA .

Lil Nas X had the second most-streamed song globally with “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” following Olivia Rodrigo’s pop hit “drivers license.” Doja Cat and SZA’s chart-topping collaboration “Kiss Me More” was the third streamed song in the United States led by two Rodrigo tracks. Doja Cat’s album Planet Her was also named the fifth most-streamed album globally. Lil Nas X’s MONTERO, The Weeknd’s After Hours, and Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon come in at six, seven, and nine, respectively.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The Weeknd Named As Apple Music’s Global Artist Of The Year

For its third annual Apple Music Awards, the streaming platform has awarded The Weeknd with one of its highest honors: Global Artist of the Year. Of the award, the Toronto-bred crooner expressed in a statement, “I’m so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported.” With more than a million pre-adds, his fourth studio album, After Hours, became the most pre-added album of all time by a male artist on Apple Music....
MUSIC
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Lil Meech Is Making A Name For Himself Outside Of His Father’s Big Boss Status

Walking in the footsteps of a living legend can be a daunting task, especially when there are familial ties that place a direct link between oneself and said figure. Yet, such is the case for Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the lone son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr.  A convicted kingpin, Big Meech is famous (or infamous, depending on who’s telling the story) for overseeing the Black Mafia Family, one of the most notorious drug distribution networks in the country during its reign. In addition to his presence in the streets, Big Meech’s legacy also looms large over Hip-Hop. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sza
Person
Nas X
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Drake
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States#Grammy Awards#Canadian#Puerto Rican#Bts#Juice Wrld#Tems#Montero
NME

Spotify Wrapped 2021: here’s how you can see your most-streamed music

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is here, enabling users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists and podcasts over the course of 2021. The feature, which launched today (December 1), has some new functions this year including ‘2021: The Movie’, which allows users to pair their top songs with classic scenes from a film “that’s all about you”, and ‘Your Audio Aura’, where an aura expert visualises a listener’s audio aura based on their top two music moods.
INTERNET
107 JAMZ

Here Are the Most-Streamed Hip-Hop Songs on Spotify This Year

As the music chapter for 2021 closes in the next few weeks, Spotify has offered their year-end list of the most-streamed songs for the last 12 months. That list consists of tracks released by several members of the hip-hop community, all of which can be found below. Doja Cat, who...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kiyo, 1096 Gang, Je, Matthaios, Skusta Clee & ALLMO$T Are Among The Most-Streamed Pinoy Hip Hop Artists On Spotify In 2021

It’s the time of the year! Spotify just released its annual Spotify Wrapped feature, and the results have been interesting. After scouring through data from “more than 381 million people” in 2021, the final verdict is in: a mix of new and old names on this year’s top-streamed music, including Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Bad Bunny nabbing the “Most Streamed Artist in the World” for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber on the top 5.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Bad Bunny, AKA the King of Spotify, Is the Streaming Service's Top Global Artist of 2021!

Spotify users have been patiently waiting for their 2021 Wrapped experience like a holiday gift — and it seems Bad Bunny was the gift that kept on giving! On Dec. 1, the streaming service announced that the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist is the 2021 Top Global Artist for having the most-streamed songs (9.1 billion to be exact!) of any musician on the platform. In other words, Bad Bunny is officially the reigning Spotify King! In 2020, he was also the Top Global Artist with over eight million streams. Let's hope we get a follow-up to YHLQMDLG soon! The people clearly want it.
MUSIC
@wearemitu

From Grocery Store Bagger to Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist, Here’s Everything to Know About Bad Bunny’s Humble Beginnings

Bad Bunny, 27, is synonymous with acceptance, libertad, positivity, and really good songs for rambunctious, no-holds-barred perreo. The reggaeton superstar is officially Spotify’s most streamed artist for the second year in the row, with an impressive total of 9.1 billion streams. Beating out pop singers like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny proved you don’t have to sing in English to be a global phenomenon — and we love to see it.
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift and St. Vincent Are Dropped as Grammy Nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Interpolation

Taylor Swift will not be going to the podium, after all, if Olivia Rodigo’s “Sour” beats Swift’s own “Evermore” for album of the year at the Grammys. Not that she probably would have, but she could have, up until now. Swift was originally listed as a nominee for Rodrigo’s album due to an interpolation on the latter artist’s album, but the Recording Academy has now updated its list of nominees and excluded several names that previously were listed. Also no longer nominated for being part of Rodrigo’s “Sour” songwriting team in the nominations list are St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, and...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean a Handwritten Note and Flowers After Breaking His Record

Taylor Swift is acknowledging a long-time record holder. Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's 10-minute version of her beloved track, "All Too Well," became the longest song to ever reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100's U.S. chart, a record that was held by Don McLean's "American Pie" for nearly 50 years.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy Nomination Snubs: Kacey Musgraves, Drake Left Out of Major Categories

Kacey Musgraves’ potential 2022 Grammy nominations made headlines last month when it emerged that the Recording Academy had decided that her latest release, star-crossed, wasn’t eligible in the country albums category. In the wake of that decision, which prompted a strongly worded letter from the president of Universal Music Group Nashville, Musgraves only scored two nominations, neither of which was for star-crossed as an album. Musgraves has won six Grammys over the course of her career, including album of the year in 2018. Other artists who fared worse than expected as the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were announced today include Drake,...
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Withdraws His 2022 Grammy Nominations

UPDATED: Drake has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to Variety. Reps for Drake did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sources tell Variety that the decision was made by Drake and his management and the Grammys honored the request, although his motivation was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. Drake was one of five nominees for Best Rap Album, for “Certified Lover Boy,” and for Best Rap Performance, for his song “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug). Rather than giving a nomination to the recipients of the sixth-most votes,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

914
Followers
778
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy