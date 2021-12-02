ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-home COVID tests to be covered by private insurance, Biden to announce - Reuters

By Jonathan M Block
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Private health insurers will be required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests, President Joe Biden is expected to announce today, Reuters reports. Plan members could get reimbursed for over-the-counter...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

How Biden wants to build Obamacare back better

SHOPPING AT THE GAP — If the Democrats finally enact their Build Back Better social spending program, several million low-income Americans who have been frozen out of health coverage for years will be able to get heavily-subsided, zero-premium health insurance on Obamacare — as early as January. The catch: Someone...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
KTLA

Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate […]
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden plan requires payers to reimburse over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

As part of a larger plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this winter, President Joe Biden announced that private insurers must begin to cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. The rule, which is set to be finalized and implemented in 2022, would force payers to cover at-home tests as they would...
U.S. POLITICS
kiwaradio.com

Judge Blocks COVID Shot Requirement For Iowa Healthcare Workers

Statewide Iowa — A federal judge in Missouri has temporarily blocked a federal agency’s COVID vaccine mandate for most health care workers in Iowa and nine other states. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued the requirement that U.S. healthcare facilities ensure staff are fully vaccinated by January 4th. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes that failed to do so were at risk of losing the federal funding that pays the bills for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS Suspends Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

In a December 2 memo to state survey agencies, CMS told surveyors not to survey to the vaccination rule until further notice. — Editor's note: This article was originally published by the HCProAccreditation & Quality Compliance Center. CMS has joined with OSHA in suspending its mandate for COVID-19 vaccination of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kisswtlz.com

Americans with private health insurance to be reimbursed for at-home tests

Americans with private health insurance will be reimbursed for at-home tests, President Biden is announcing Thursday, and international travelers will now be required to undergo stricter COVID-19 testing, according to a phone briefing by a senior administration official Wednesday. The new measures the president is expected to describe in remarks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON – Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes.  And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden will be announcing Thursday, according to senior administration officials who briefed […] The post Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Health Insurers Cite Price-Gouging Fears on Biden Testing Plan

Health insurers and employers are wary of the costs—and the potential for price-gouging—in President Joe Biden’s plan to require private insurance to cover the full cost of at-home Covid-19 tests. Kristine Grow, spokeswoman for America’s Health Insurance Plans, said in a statement that the trade group wants to ensure “that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

