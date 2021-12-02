Casper Is Offering Plenty of Enticing Cyber Week Deals on Mattresses

Just about every Casper mattress is still on sale, including this Original Hybrid model. Casper

We get it, a mattress is a big purchase — not just physically, but financially and emotionally. This layer cake of foam, springs and gel pods will be responsible for getting you the sleep you so desperately need for years to come. So it can be hard to make a snap judgement and choose one when a sale pops up (like, say, Black Friday and Cyber Monday).

Thankfully, Casper is keeping Cyber Week going by offering 15% off most mattresses, up to 20% off bundles (where they throw in things like bed frames, and mattress foundations and protectors with your mattress), and up to 50% off everything else now through Sunday. That means you’ve got time to take their quiz to find which model suits your needs then noodle it over for a bit if you need.

If, however, you’re primed after Black Friday weekend, we’ve got a list of the best deals below.

Casper’s best-selling mattress comes in an all-foam version as well, but this hybrid model pairing their proprietary foam construction with springs will last longer.

The Wave is designed to offer more support than Casper’s other options, for people who often wake up with aches and pains, thanks to strategically placed gel pods.

If you’re looking for the ultimate in comfort, the Nova is for you. A super plush top layer offers immediate relaxation while the foam and springs underneath offer support.

There are a few mattress and bedding bundles on sale, but this option is the best for most people: Casper’s Original mattress paired with a mattress protector and foundation (aka things you’d need to buy anyway).

