Delaware County, NY

Teen Felon Found With Forbidden Firearms in Delaware County

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Delaware County teen is accused of illegally possessing a gun since he is a convicted felon. Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a crash in the Town...

Fleishmanns Gets New Sheriff Substation

A village in Delaware County has new law enforcement presence. Sheriff Craig DuMond says a new Sheriff’s Department substation has been established in the Village of Fleishmanns. The office now has five substations in Delaware County. The new facility will work as a conduit between residents and officers and is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Walton Woman Charged With Felonies in Thanksgiving Fight

A Delaware County woman is facing felony charges following an altercation early in the morning of Thanksgiving Day. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a report of a physical dispute in the Village of Walton shortly after 1:30 in the morning November 25 and were told 33-year-old Leanne Woolard was possibly armed with a knife and had left on foot.
WALTON, NY
Pa. Man Held on $80,000 Bail After Fleeing Police in Towanda

A Bradford County man is being held in the county jail after he briefly eluded authorities during a Regulatory Checkpoint. Pennsylvania State Police say they encountered 31-year-old Stormey Kissell of Bellefonte at around 11 a.m. on November 17 in the area of Liberty Corners and Airport Road in Towanda during a checkpoint when he was asked to pull his 2008 Ford Escape to the side when he could not produce his identification or vehicle information. Troopers say that’s when Kissell sped off and a brief pursuit ensued. The chase was called off due to high traffic volume.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whitesboro Police Department Immediately Saves Christmas For 2021

Our boys in blue in Whitesboro may have just saved Christmas for all of Central New York. When you've got termites in your smile, and all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile, you may be a Grinch. Well, the Grinch was trying to ruin Christmas for Whitesboro and all of Central New York at the recent tree lighting. That's when the Whitesboro Police Department stepped in with quick action:
WHITESBORO, NY
Binghamton, NY
