Teen Felon Found With Forbidden Firearms in Delaware County

A Bradford County man is being held in the county jail after he briefly eluded authorities during a Regulatory Checkpoint. Pennsylvania State Police say they encountered 31-year-old Stormey Kissell of Bellefonte at around 11 a.m. on November 17 in the area of Liberty Corners and Airport Road in Towanda during a checkpoint when he was asked to pull his 2008 Ford Escape to the side when he could not produce his identification or vehicle information. Troopers say that’s when Kissell sped off and a brief pursuit ensued. The chase was called off due to high traffic volume.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO