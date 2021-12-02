Winter weather driving lessons: UI driving simulator helps cut traffic deaths

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain, snow, sleet and fog are a factor in more than 1.1 million police-reported crashes, 425,000 injuries and 5,100 traffic deaths each year, according to AAA. Rain was the top adverse weather condition for traffic crashes. Rain coupled with high winds can create a very hazardous situation...
Usually, driving your semi-truck is a fun and easy process. However, there will be days when you run into inclement weather, such as snowstorms or heavy rain. The best way to drive safely in these difficult conditions is to plan, prepare, and learn a few useful driving skills. Continue reading to learn how to drive your semi safely in difficult weather.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The I-80/I-380 Interchange Project has been in the works for about two years now. This year, the construction has brought narrow and uneven lanes that may be difficult to travel in the winter months. "Our construction staff has been working very closely with...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be closed due to the strong winds today. The high winds are not dying down, and conditions are unsafe at the landfill and dumpsters at this time. As soon as it is safe for customers and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A cold front is moving through eastern Iowa today and leading to very strong winds. A strong area of low pressure sitting over the Great Lakes is driving the north winds. The strongest of the winds will occur in the morning, with some...
