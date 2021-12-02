ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, NY

Fire Damages Home on Rt. 11 in Lisle

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of an afternoon fire December 1 that damaged a home in Northern Broome County. Firefighters from several companies responded to the home...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Preston Man Indicted for 2019 Disappearance of Unadilla Man

A Chenango County man is under indictment on felony counts of murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the 2019 disappearance of a Unadilla man. New York State Police say 36-year-old William Sabines Junior of Preston was arrested following an investigation into the disappearance...
UNADILLA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lisle, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Killawog, NY
City
Marathon, NY
Broome County, NY
Accidents
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy