New York State is seeing an alarming jump in the number of new positive tests coming back for COVID-19 just as the new state Health Commissioner starts her job. The State reported over 9,400 new cases December 1 while the past daily new results coming during the latest spike in cases have been between 5,000 to as much as 7,900 on November 15. There were 45 new deaths state-wide reported on December 1.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO