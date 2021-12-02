ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamana discovers new Wasamac mineralized zone, sees 500K oz/year in Quebec

By Carl Surran
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yamana Gold (AUY -1.4%) says exploration at the Wasamac gold project in Quebec has defined an entirely new shear zone, and continued exploration success supports a production platform of 200K oz/year over a longer...

