Yamana discovers new Wasamac mineralized zone, sees 500K oz/year in Quebec
By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Yamana Gold (AUY -1.4%) says exploration at the Wasamac gold project in Quebec has defined an entirely new shear zone, and continued exploration success supports a production platform of 200K oz/year over a longer...
Barrick Gold released its Q3 results last month, reporting a decline in production and revenue year-over-year, as well as a dip in all-in sustaining cost margins. It's been a rough year for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the sector down 15% year-to-date and more than 35% from its Q3 2020 highs. Unfortunately, while the large-cap producers often provide a bit of a sanctuary, Barrick (GOLD) has not, down 42% from its 2020 highs. However, with the stock now the cheapest it's been since March 2020, trading at sub 1.0x P/NAV, I would argue that the headwinds are priced into the stock. So, with tax-loss selling and extreme pessimism related to the gold (GLD) trade working against Barrick short-term, this dip below $18.30 looks like a low-risk buying opportunity ahead of a much better 2022.
Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) (NYSE, LON: AUY) expects bullion production from its Canadian mines to reach 500,000 ounces a year by 2028 after exploration at its development-stage Wasamac project in Quebec unveiled “significant” new mineralized zones. The Canadian bullion miner said the discovery of a new shear zone and continued...
