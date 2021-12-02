Watch: Workers rescued after scaffolding collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free.
CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021
“It was pulling debris and mud right on top of her so while the firefighters were trying to actually dig around...
Comments / 0