Watch: Workers rescued after scaffolding collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free. CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021 “It was pulling debris and mud right on top of her so while the firefighters were trying to actually dig around...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO