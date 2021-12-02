ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch: Workers rescued after scaffolding collapse

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of workers were safely rescued...

www.today.com

KMOV

Worker taken to hospital after trench collapse in St. Clair County

DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A worker was taken to the hospital after being freed following a trench collapse in Dupo. The worker was trapped up to his shoulders in a trench on the Union Pacific railyards at Adams and Carondelet. The worker became trapped shortly before noon Monday. After being...
DUPO, IL
1017thepoint.com

ONE DEAD AFTER PORCH COLLAPSES IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--One person was killed over the weekend in Connersville in what was initially reported as a porch collapse. According to scanner traffic, first responders were sent to the 200 block of West 27th Street at 11:30 Saturday night when a porch collapsed. There has been no information released yet regarding what caused the porch to collapse, the identity of the victim, or other circumstances surrounding the incident.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
brproud.com

WATCH: Collapsed building after small fire caused by natural gas meter breaking

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a small fire that occurred on Thursday on the 2000 block of Nicholson Drive. According to BRFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reported injuries. Everyone has been reported safe. Construction workers were in the building when a wall fell, broke a gas line and caused a small fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Chicago

Firefighters Rescue Water Department Worker Stuck In Hole In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free. CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021 “It was pulling debris and mud right on top of her so while the firefighters were trying to actually dig around...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago fire rescues city worker trapped in trench on South Side

CHICAGO — A water department worker was rescued from a trench by the Chicago Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of East End on the report of a person trapped. Arnisha Taylor, who was working for the city’s water department...
CHICAGO, IL
carolinacoastonline.com

1 dead after building collapse in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO (AP) — A person has died after a shed he was moving fell on top of the individual east of Goldsboro, North Carolina. WNCN reports that Wayne County officials said the incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said that Alex...
GOLDSBORO, NC
republictimes.net

Trench collapse rescue in Dupo

Emergency personnel from several area agencies responded late Monday morning to a trench collapse with a worker trapped at the Union Pacific railyard in the area of Adams Road at Carondelet Avenue in Dupo. The male victim, a contractor in his early 60s who was working on a sewer system...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
News-Democrat

850wftl.com

Partial scaffolding collapse on Hallandale Beach high-rise

Two workers were rescued after a partial scaffolding collapse left them dangling off the side of a high-rise condominium building in Hallandale Beach Wednesday. The incident was reported at the building at 1950 S. Ocean Boulevard. Fire rescue crews were able to get the workers lowered from the buildings roof,...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
FireEngineering.com

Rescue of Two FL Construction Workers

When Capt. Kristen Sargent arrived at the Hemispheres Condominium in Hallandale Beach on Wednesday on Broward Fire Rescue Engine 60, she saw two construction workers dangling from the 23-story building about 70 feet off the ground. It was up to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team, whose...
News-Democrat

