Charleston, WV

West Virginia reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a total of 50 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to a total of 4,945 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 77-year old female from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 97-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Doddridge County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mingo County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 52-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 51-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 52-year old male from Wyoming County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Summers County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,466 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 297,415 cases since the pandemic with 9,244 Delta variant cases confirmed.

A total of 570 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 193 people in the ICU and 95 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.10% and a current cumulative rate of 6.24%.

Health officials say 285,357 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 62.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.6%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map Tucker County is the only county listed in green on the map, while Tyler, Barbour, Pendleton and Summers counties are in yellow.

The map lists Hancock, Gilmer and Wyoming counties in gold while Brooke, Mineral, Grant, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritche, Pleasants, Upshur, Lewis, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Randolph, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe and McDowell counties are in orange.

Counties in red include Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Wirt, Wood, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Taylor, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Harrison, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

West Virginia currently has a total of 7,113 active cases. Active cases per county include:

Barbour (65), Berkeley (637), Boone (74), Braxton (55), Brooke (101), Cabell (326), Calhoun (37), Clay (30), Doddridge (30), Fayette (190), Gilmer (17), Grant (60), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (105), Hancock (100), Hardy (67), Harrison (328), Jackson (69), Jefferson (300), Kanawha (515), Lewis (118), Lincoln (80), Logan (138), Marion (212), Marshall (124), Mason (73), McDowell (77), Mercer (312), Mineral (114), Mingo (122), Monongalia (229), Monroe (41), Morgan (98), Nicholas (187), Ohio (203), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (137), Putnam (207), Raleigh (314), Randolph (69), Ritchie (35), Roane (59), Summers (27), Taylor (83), Tucker (10), Tyler (28), Upshur (94), Wayne (110), Webster (33), Wetzel (77), Wirt (29), Wood (335), Wyoming (53).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

