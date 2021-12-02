West Virginia reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a total of 50 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to a total of 4,945 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 77-year old female from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 97-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Doddridge County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mingo County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 52-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 51-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 52-year old male from Wyoming County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Summers County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,466 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 297,415 cases since the pandemic with 9,244 Delta variant cases confirmed.

A total of 570 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 193 people in the ICU and 95 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.10% and a current cumulative rate of 6.24%.

Health officials say 285,357 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 62.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.6%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map Tucker County is the only county listed in green on the map, while Tyler, Barbour, Pendleton and Summers counties are in yellow.

The map lists Hancock, Gilmer and Wyoming counties in gold while Brooke, Mineral, Grant, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritche, Pleasants, Upshur, Lewis, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Randolph, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe and McDowell counties are in orange.

Counties in red include Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Wirt, Wood, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Taylor, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Harrison, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

West Virginia currently has a total of 7,113 active cases. Active cases per county include:

Barbour (65), Berkeley (637), Boone (74), Braxton (55), Brooke (101), Cabell (326), Calhoun (37), Clay (30), Doddridge (30), Fayette (190), Gilmer (17), Grant (60), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (105), Hancock (100), Hardy (67), Harrison (328), Jackson (69), Jefferson (300), Kanawha (515), Lewis (118), Lincoln (80), Logan (138), Marion (212), Marshall (124), Mason (73), McDowell (77), Mercer (312), Mineral (114), Mingo (122), Monongalia (229), Monroe (41), Morgan (98), Nicholas (187), Ohio (203), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (137), Putnam (207), Raleigh (314), Randolph (69), Ritchie (35), Roane (59), Summers (27), Taylor (83), Tucker (10), Tyler (28), Upshur (94), Wayne (110), Webster (33), Wetzel (77), Wirt (29), Wood (335), Wyoming (53).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC ) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid ) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ ) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton )

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ ) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell )

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC )

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Hardy County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ ) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC )

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC )

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL )

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Pendleton County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh )

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC )

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Upshur County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, 533 Route 20 South Road, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid ) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC )

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1 )

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.