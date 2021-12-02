Cutting through the quantum hype, why the Stark effect should be renamed

In 1973, physicist Philip W. Anderson theorized the existence of a new state of matter that has been a major focus of the field, especially in the race for quantum computers. This bizarre state of matter is called a quantum spin liquid and, contrary to the name, has nothing to do with everyday liquids like water. Instead, it's all about magnets that never freeze and the way electrons in them spin. In regular magnets, when the temperature drops below a certain temperature, the electrons stabilize and form a solid piece of matter with magnetic properties. In quantum spin liquid, the electrons don't stabilize when cooled, don't form into a solid, and are constantly changing and fluctuating (like a liquid) in one of the most entangled quantum states ever conceived.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO