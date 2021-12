Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will return to the stand next week to give further testimony about her defunct blood-testing start-up which was once valued at $9billion.Lawyers for the 37-year-old entrepreneur had previously declined to say whether they would call her as a witness to defend against charges that she duped investors into funding her doomed biotech company.But for an hour before the close of court on Friday, she removed her mask and took the stand in San Jose, California after the prosecution rested its case.Ms Holmes has pled not guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud, with each...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO