What is the deal with the fisher cat? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?. Over the years I have heard different stories regarding the fisher cat. One hunter told me they are so mean the only way to deal with them is to run them over with your car and tell authorities it ran in front of the vehicle. Could they be that nasty?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO