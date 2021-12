Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has announced the acquisition of its second GMP manufacturing facility. The clinical-stage biotechnology company entered into an agreement with Kindred Bioscience for the purchase of KindredBio's manufacturing equipment and sublease of its GMP manufacturing plant in Burlingame, California. Shares are down 2.76% pre-market despite the news. The Burlingame...

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO