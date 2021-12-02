ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’ of gun on ‘Rust’ set

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin spoke out about the role he played in the tragic shooting...

New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
Alec Baldwin
DoYouRemember?

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Responds To Alec Baldwin Claims In Gun Accident

Alec Baldwin did an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. It all happened on the set of the film Rust. Alec claimed, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Now, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider shared his opinion.
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
AFP

Baldwin says does not feel guilt over 'Rust' shooting death

Alec Baldwin said he does not feel guilty for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," as he explained that he started cocking the gun that killed the cinematographer but did not pull the trigger. Baldwin said he initially thought Hutchins may have fainted or had a heart attack, and was only told she had been killed with a live round hours later following a lengthy police interview. 
fox40jackson.com

Alec Baldwin’s interview following ‘Rust’ shooting ‘was a mistake,’ legal experts say: It 'may backfire'

Legal experts believe Alec Baldwin should have given his televised interview a second thought before speaking out. On Thursday night, the actor gave his first sit-down since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The 63-year-old told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
MIX 107.9

Alec Baldwin Has First Sit-Down Since ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin has had his first interview since the “Rust” incident. He sat with George Stephanopoulos, and in the interview, he says he “didn’t pull the trigger.” “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” […]
