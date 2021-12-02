ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Bob Stoops getting $325k for interim head coach role at Oklahoma

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FV4iO_0dCFrFwL00

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents met Thursday with the compensation for Bob Stoops included on the agenda.

Stoops is temporarily taking over the school's football program after the sudden departure of head coach Lincoln Riley for USC.

MORE >>> Bob Stoops retakes Oklahoma football helm

Stoops coached the Sooners starting in 1999 until his retirement in 2016.

The Board approved a plan to officially name Stoops the interim head coach for the team's bowl game, confirming his compensation for the interim role as a one-time $325,000 payment.

Stoops immediately hit the recruiting trail Monday following the announcement of his new position.

The school has yet to announce a full-time replacement for Riley.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Bob Stoops
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy