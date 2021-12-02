ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain issues threaten a chicken tender shortage

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken tenders have become the latest popular item to face...

www.today.com

WTHR

Supply Chain Issues Affecting Insulin

Some of you tell us you're having trouble getting your prescription and other medicines you need at your local pharmacy. 13Investigates finds out why.
HEALTH
cheddar.com

Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Sanders
cheddar.com

Food Banks Grapple with Supply Chain Shortages This Thanksgiving

From supply chain shortages to high food costs, food banks are scrambling to serve their communities this Thanksgiving. According to Feeding America, while demand from the beginning of the pandemic has gone down, one in eight people in the U.S. may experience food insecurity this year. Anna McGovern, chief supply chain officer with Food Bank for New York City, joins Cheddar News to discuss the impact of inflation and supply chain issues.
CHARITIES
Point Reyes Light

Supply chain issues hitting food banks

Supply chain challenges are making it increasingly difficult to distribute food to families in need this holiday season. Food scarcity, rising food costs and driver shortages have impacted the capacity of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, which supplies West Marin’s food pantries with more than half of their weekly inventory. West Marin Community Services received 2,000 pounds from the regional food bank last Thursday, plus another 1,000 pounds from other sources like Brickmaiden Breads and the Inverness Park Market, including whole chickens and extra produce. Pantry manager Alma Sanchez, above left, said the food will support the roughly 100 families that access the pantry weekly, and likely more for the holiday. The pantry will serve a hot dish of chicken and mashed potatoes this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. until they run out. “Everyone is welcome here,” Ms. Sanchez said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
american.edu

Talking Turkey About Holiday Supply Chain Issues

Have you heard that this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be the most expensive one to date? From disposable aluminum turkey pans to the turkeys themselves, prices have increased exponentially—partially due to inflation, but we can also thank global supply chain issues for lighter wallets around the dining table this year.
AGRICULTURE
bunewsservice.com

Supply chain problems create access issue for Thanksgiving

This coming Thursday, millions of Americans will gather with family to celebrate Thanksgiving. Plates of food will crowd kitchen tables across the country. But in some cases, nationwide supply chain shortages have been forcing families to confront empty grocery store shelves and inflated food prices. Low employment in the farm...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Chickens#Food Group#Nbc#Supply And Demand
