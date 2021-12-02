Supply chain issues threaten a chicken tender shortage

Supply chain challenges are making it increasingly difficult to distribute food to families in need this holiday season. Food scarcity, rising food costs and driver shortages have impacted the capacity of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, which supplies West Marin’s food pantries with more than half of their weekly inventory. West Marin Community Services received 2,000 pounds from the regional food bank last Thursday, plus another 1,000 pounds from other sources like Brickmaiden Breads and the Inverness Park Market, including whole chickens and extra produce. Pantry manager Alma Sanchez, above left, said the food will support the roughly 100 families that access the pantry weekly, and likely more for the holiday. The pantry will serve a hot dish of chicken and mashed potatoes this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. until they run out. “Everyone is welcome here,” Ms. Sanchez said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO