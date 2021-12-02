Developer fined for destroying dormice habitat in Swanwick

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity announces the House Dedication of House #51 On Friday, November 19, 2021, we celebrated the Dedication and Blessing for the home of Victor and Wartissua Matthews and their five children. Victor and Wartissua completed over 350 hours of sweat equity working with ESVA Habitat and closed on the no-interest mortgage on November 22, 2021. Víctor and Wartissua are delighted to be new homeowners. The dedication ceremony was held at the house, in Melfa, VA. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, we were not able to invite all the volunteers and other Habitat homeowners and supporters as we normally do. We look forward to an opportunity to have a grand celebration with our volunteers, other Habitat Homeowners, and supporters when permissible. Please call the Habitat office for information about the dedication or the programs of Habitat- 442- HOUS (4687). Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity is a faith based non-profit organization that works in partnership with God and people everywhere to build simple and affordable houses. Together we are building up homes for a better tomorrow!

MELFA, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO