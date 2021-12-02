ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Walmart shopper whose leg was amputated after stepping on nail awarded $10 million

By Leada Gore
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A jury has awarded $10 million to a woman whose leg was amputated after stepping on a rusty nail at Walmart. April Jones won her suit against a Walmart store in Florence, S.C., The Hill...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bostonnews.net

Premier South Carolina Law Firm Secures $10 Million Dollar Verdict for Amputee

Firm Secures $10 Million Dollar Verdict for Amputee. Florence, SC resident, April Jones, suffered a severe foot injury at the Beltline Drive Walmart that resulted in multiple amputations, including a loss of her right leg above the knee. A Florence County jury awarded Ms. Jones $10 million for her pain & suffering and past & future medical expenses.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Attorneys#Shoplifting
uticaphoenix.net

South Carolina woman awarded $10M in Walmart lawsuit after stepping

A South Carolina woman has won a $10 million lawsuit against Walmart after having her leg amputated when she stepped on a rusty nail in the store according to KATV 7. In June 2015, April Jones went shopping in Florence, South Carolina Walmart when she stepped on a rusty nail that pierced her foot. The suit claimed that Jones “passed through an area where several pallets were nearby when she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her foot. Ms. Jones inspected her foot and observed that a rusty nail had pierced through her shoe and was lodged into her foot.”
ONEIDA, NY
The State

Walmart ordered to pay $10M to SC woman after she stepped on rusty nail in store

A Florence County jury awarded a woman $10 million after she stepped on a rusty nail at a Walmart which led to her losing most of her right leg. In 2015, April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of a Beltline Drive store in Florence and suffered a severe foot injury, according to a news release from Jones’ lawyers. It led to an infection, which eventually led to three amputation surgeries. She sued the big box chain in 2017.
COLUMBIA, SC
Ryan Fan

The Tragic Black Friday Stampede That Killed a Walmart Employee

“How could you take a man’s life to save $20 on a TV?” one Walmart employee said about Jdimytai Damour, his deceased co-worker. As a child, one local news story scared me like no other. It was a horror story about a stampede at a Walmart that killed an employee on Black Friday. The Walmart was in Valley Stream, New York, only about 20 minutes away from where I lived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
WKRC

Doctor fired after amputating wrong leg on patient

FREISTADT, Austria (WKRC) - A doctor in Austria who botched a surgery by amputating the wrong leg on a patient has been fired. According to AFP news agency, the surgeon removed an elderly patient's right leg -- but it was supposed to be the left. The accident happened in May,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Jurors Award Man Nearly $25 Million in Amputation Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal jurors say a Twin Cities plastic surgeon is entitled to nearly $25 million because an emergency medical provider declined to fly him back to the United States after a ziplining injury in Mexico led to a leg amputation. Richard Tholen, 67, of Plymouth, argued that New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Independent Herald

Note to shoplifters: Don’t try the Walmart self-checkout

Just because Walmart’s self-checkout registers aren’t physically manned by employees don’t mean they aren’t being observed. The self-checkout stations that have become commonplace at all Walmarts — including the one in Oneida — are becoming increasingly popular with shoplifters who see self-checkout as a way to sneak merchandise out of the store without paying for it.
ONEIDA, TN
The Independent

Couple accused of stealing millions in Covid money left callous farewell note to own kids

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian went on the run after being found guilty of scheming to fraudulently claim more than $20 million in Covid relief funds.The couple were awaiting sentencing and faced lengthy prison time, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled home, abandoning their children, officials said.They left a typed note for their three teenagers, aged 13, 15 and 16, which said “We will be together again one day. This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."The couple have now been missing for three months, and despite a massive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MLive

MLive

33K+
Followers
33K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy