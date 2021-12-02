Walmart shopper whose leg was amputated after stepping on nail awarded $10 million

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian went on the run after being found guilty of scheming to fraudulently claim more than $20 million in Covid relief funds.The couple were awaiting sentencing and faced lengthy prison time, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled home, abandoning their children, officials said.They left a typed note for their three teenagers, aged 13, 15 and 16, which said “We will be together again one day. This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."The couple have now been missing for three months, and despite a massive...
