Indiana's emergency order to continue another month as COVID cases climb

INDIANA (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has added another month to the state’s emergency COVID-19 order. The move coincides with dire predictions about the weeks to come.

This is the 21st consecutive month that the state has been under emergency orders. Indiana’s COVID situation is better in the counties close to Chicago, but not by much.

While there is no mask mandate involved, those going maskless in crowds indoors and the unvaccinated are driving a surge that threatens to overwhelm hospitals, according to health officials.

"It keeps happening and not enough people are changing their behaviors," said Dr. David Dunkle, CEO at Johnson Memorial Health in Franklin, Ind.

Dr. Ram Yeleti, Chief Physician Executive at Community Health Network, told CBS 4 in Indianapolis that the rising infection rates have "massive ramifications".

“We’re actually making contingency plans for the worst surge ever," he said "Trending right back up to where we were before, so they're high and they're going higher.

COVID cases in Indiana are up 113 percent over three weeks ago and hospitalizations are up 69 percent.

"It's that time of the year where we get more respiratory infections anyway and then you're adding in the COVID patients," added Dunkle.