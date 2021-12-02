Order Now: Tank vs Pitbull December 5th [CLICK HERE]

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Weso
 2 days ago

The unbeaten five-time world champion and boxing’s hottest attraction Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight championship against hard-hitting Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in an explosive showdown. Sunday, December 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Live on Pay-Per-View.

Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
Grant And Tamia Hill’s 19-year-old Daughter Myla Demolishes Her Opponent in MMA Debut

Grant Hill has passed the sports torch to his 19-year-old daughter, Myla, who completely obliterated her opponent during her debut MMA fight. Myla won her first mixed martial arts match at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc event in Lakeland, Florida, on Oct. 29, The Shadow League reports. Video shows Myla taking control of the fight early on and dominating her opponent throughout the first round.
Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Records 1st Pro Career Knockout

Son of Manchester, UK, boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton, is well up and running in his boxing career now. Started in a challenging time due to the world situation but one he seems to be developing well. His father and uncle Matthew Hatton surely as good as it gets...
Watch: Davis Pushes Cruz Nearly Causing All Hell To Break Loose

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz takes place tomorrow night. Sunday night boxing very enjoyable in fairness. Great idea whoever came up with it. Works so well. Saturday still good too of course but Sunday could be the big one for sure as time goes on. The fight however...
Watch: Heavyweight Stuns With Heavy Knockout Win

What’s going on in Australia what are they feeding them there in Oz?. These last few weeks in professional boxing has seen in explosion in victories across the board from professional Australian boxers. The latest coming today with heavyweight Lucas Browne:. Heavy punches there for sure. A real arising all...
Long-Time WWE Employee Departs The Company, Austin Theory/Corey Graves

A long-time employee has left the company. Scott Aycock, who has worked security in WWE since 2004, departed the company earlier this week. As of this writing, there is no word on if he was booked at the RAW TV tapings several weeks ago where a fan attacked Seth Rollins. It should also be noted that there are some conflicting reports as to whether he was fired from the company or retired.
WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...
WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
‘Zurdo’, 42-0, ready to move one step closer to Floyd Mayweather record

Gilberto Ramirez wants to win a light-heavyweight title on the way to breaking boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 record. The Golden Boy star, who is eight wins from equalling the benchmark, faces Yunieski Gonalez later this month. A victory will mean a potential shot at WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in the first half of 2022.
Jon Jones on Dana White ‘robbing him out of millions’ during his prime: “I wasn’t equipped for the position I was in”

Jon Jones was asked to share his thoughts on Dana White ‘robbing him out of millions’ during a recent Q&A session on social media. The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), has not competed since February of 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Later that same year, ‘Bones’ announced that he would be vacating his 205lbs title in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.
Isaac Cruz: Once I Show Gervonta Davis My Power, Then I Think The Fight Will Take A Turn

Isaac Cruz delivered the most memorable knockout of his six-year pro career on one of Gervonta Davis’ undercards last year. The Mexican lightweight’s vicious first-round demolition of Diego Magdaleno in October 2020 was what first established him as a potential opponent for the undefeated Davis. Thirteen months after recording that sensational stoppage at Alamodome in San Antonio, a confident Cruz believes his power will be the determining factor in the outcome of his upcoming shot at Davis’ WBA world lightweight title.
Nicco Montaño Documentary’s Controversial Shot Will Be Blurred

Former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montaño’s new documentary will include a blurred shot that briefly showed her nude on camera. During a recent interview, Montaño criticized the “Warrior Spirit” filmmakers for showing her exposure during a brutal weight cut included in the documentary. Now, filmmaker Landon Dyksterhouse will agree to blur the shot in question to relieve the controversy.
Gervonta Davis’ Bout Against Isaac Cruz Will Be A Battle Of Baby Mike Tysons, And The Champ Is Ready

Every so often, a boxer comes along who captivates the public with his skill, thus qualifying his bouts as must-see TV. Eyes are typically glued to the screen whenever said boxer fights, in fear of missing one vicious blow or masterful combination that’d spell defeat for his opponent. The science of pugilism is often referred to as “sweet,” but the sports’ brightest stars have always been the ones best known for being anything but. This is the case with rising superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who has become boxing’s most feared slugger following a string of explosive performances and championship belt-earning...
Gervonta Davis Shoves Isaac Cruz On Stage After They Make Weight In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Gervonta Davis apparently has learned how to make weight more comfortably over the past couple years. The undefeated knockout artist hasn’t grasped, though, how to avoid putting his hands on his opponent at a weigh-in. Davis shoved Isaac Cruz following a lengthy staring contest once they both made weight Saturday afternoon for their 12-round lightweight title fight Sunday night.
