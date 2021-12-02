ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Omicron variant found in Midwest as Minnesota confirms first case

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIJRS_0dCFqVmW00

MINNEAPOLIS — The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has now been detected in the Midwest, as health officials in Minnesota announced Thursday morning they have confirmed their first case.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the variant was found in a Minnesota man from Hennepin County who had recently traveled to New York City. Health officials say the man had been vaccinated and got a COVID test on November 24 after starting to feel mild symptoms two days before. The man’s symptoms have since subsided.

The variant was detected through the state’s virus surveillance system, something health officials there say made it likely Minnesota would be one of the first states to find the variant.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”

Omicron has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, but Minnesota health officials are reminding people that scientists are still working to figure out how it comes to the Delta variant when it comes to how easily it spreads and how severe the disease is.

Because there is still so much to learn about Omicron, Minnesota’s Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says it’s important to limit the spread of all forms of COVID-19.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” Commissioner Malcolm said in a statement.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

5 Californians who attended wedding in Milwaukee Co. test positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant, DHS says

MILWAUKEE — A dozen people from California who attended a wedding in Milwaukee County last weekend have tested positive for COVID-19, and five of them were infected with the newly-identified Omicron variant, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday night. The people who were sickened attended a wedding on November 27. DHS said it and Milwaukee’s health department are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mauston holiday parade, train viewing party canceled due to COVID-19 case rate, mayor says

MAUSTON, Wis. — Mauston’s holiday parade scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to the rate of COVID-19 cases in Juneau County, Mayor Dennis Nielsen said. Just hours before the event was set to start, the city posted a cancellation notice on its Facebook page. In the post, Nielsen said the parade and a Holiday Train Viewing Party scheduled for December 18 have both been canceled.
MAUSTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Holiday tree at Wisconsin State Capitol lit for the season

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Capitol is ready for the holidays following the official holiday tree lighting ceremony Friday afternoon. The 32-foot tree is a balsam fir donated by the Menomonee Nation. Crews cut it from the grounds of the Menomonee Tribal Enterprise Forestry Center in Keshena. This year’s tree theme is “Hometown for the Holidays” and features handmade...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Omicron#Covid#Minnesotans#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers follows through on promise to give Wisconsin schools $110 million in federal aid

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers has followed through on a promise he made months ago to use millions in federal funding to support Wisconsin kids and schools. During a Thursday morning press conference at a Milwaukee-area high school, Evers announced $110 million of federal coronavirus relief funds will be distributed to all Wisconsin school districts, equaling an additional $133.72 in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suspected in Illinois homicides arrested in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois. The 36-year-old Algonquin, Illinois, resident, who was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, residence, is faced with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Majority of vaccinated adults say they’ll get a booster, KFF poll finds

Most fully vaccinated adults in the United States say they plan to get a booster, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation survey. Demand for booster shots has increased dramatically over the past month — about 60% of fully vaccinated adults say they’ve already gotten their booster or “definitely” will. But nearly one in five fully vaccinated adults say that they “probably” or “definitely” won’t get a booster, despite recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
985
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy