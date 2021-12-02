ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Stealing Watch While Working For Moving Company, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A Fairfield County man has been charged with larceny after allegedly stealing an expensive watch while working for a moving company.

Jamar Blackburn, age 32, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Darien Police on Tuesday, Nov. 23 for the incident which took place in July in Darien.

According to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police Department, Blackburn was arrested after the department took a larceny report from a resident who said that his watch valued at $1,500 was stolen while he was moving to Norwalk,

The victim reported that he went to a pawn shop in Norwalk in July and noticed a watch in the display case that looked like his stolen watch, Skoumbdros said.

The victim was able to match the serial number to the watch box he had at home, said police.

An employee at the Pawnshop stated that a man sold the watch to them in July and records showed that Blackburn had received $450 for the watch from the shop, police said.

The moving company provided names of employees that were at the victim’s house and that one of the employees was Blackburn, police added.

An arrest warrant was approved for Blackburn who was arrested and charged with larceny.

Blackburn was released on a $15,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday, Dec. 2.

