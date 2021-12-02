ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Man Charged With Recording Sex Abuse Of Minor, Other Child Exploitation Offenses

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A 53-year-old Connecticut man was arrested and charged with producing child porn.

Hartford County resident Mark Roman, of East Windsor, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29, and charged with production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

A criminal complaint alleges that Yahoo! reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child sexual abuse had been sent from Roman's email account, Boyle said.

The US Attorney's Office said investigators found that Roman's email account also contained voyeuristic images and child pornography "that appeared to be homemade."

Connecticut State Police and East Windsor Police Department seized Roman's iPhone, laptop and computer storage devices on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and analysis revealed about 3,000 images and videos of child pornography, Boyle said.

During the investigation, authorities found images and videos of Roman sexually abusing a girl who was between ages 6 and 8, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Roman is detained pending a detention hearing set for Wednesday, Dec. 8, Boyle said.

