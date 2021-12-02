ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today

By Adam Eckert
 2 days ago
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is trading higher Thursday after China's aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive for the Boeing 737 Max. The airworthiness directive indicates the 737 Max could soon be flying in China...

Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after the companies reported their third-quarter earnings results. Asana reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of...
Guided Tour: Inside The Boeing 777-9 Test Aircraft

It is coming up on two years since the first Boeing 777-9 test aircraft took to the skies for the first time in a cloudy Seattle. Fast forward to today, and the aircraft remains an enigma to many. At last month’s Dubai Airshow, Simple Flying had the chance to get up close and personal with the plane. Here’s what we found.
China approves Boeing's 737 Max to fly again

China's aviation safety agency on Thursday cleared the way for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft to return to commercial service, more than three years after the first of two crashes that killed a combined total of 346 people, and almost a year after the plane returned to the skies in the United States. The airworthiness directive issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China lists several changes airlines will need to make to the plane, including software upgrades, additional pilot training and revisions to operational manuals.
Boeing (BA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to reports that China’s aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive on the Boeing 737 MAX. This provides a path for the model’s return to service in China after over two and a half years.
China on the verge of clearing Boeing 737 Max to resume service

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- China's aviation authority is on the cusp of allowing Boeing's 737 Max jets back into the air, ordering airlines on Thursday to make necessary fixes to the aircraft. The Airworthiness Directive instructs carriers in that country to take the steps required to get the planes flying...
Dow's 360-point rally highlighted by gains in shares of Visa, Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Thursday morning with shares of Visa and Boeing seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 360 points, or 1.1%, higher, as shares of Visa (V) and Boeing (BA) have contributed around 25% of the index's intraday rally. Visa's shares are up $6.94, or 3.7%, while those of Boeing are up $6.35, or 3.4%, combining for a roughly 88-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) American Express (AXP) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Dow rallies nearly 600 points on gains in shares of Boeing, American Express

Shares of Boeing and American Express are seeing positive gains Thursday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. Shares of Boeing (BA) and American Express (AXP) are contributing about a third of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 596 points higher (1.8%). Boeing's shares are up $9.94, or 5.3%, while those of American Express have gained $6.80, or 4.5%, combining for an approximately 110-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa (V) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Boeing stock bounces off 1-year low, on track to add nearly 70 points to the Dow's price

Shares of Boeing Co. bounced 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's early gainers. Boeing's stock's implied price gain would add about 67 points to the Dow's price, while the Dow futures rose 231 points, or 0.7%. Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated his buy rating on $270 stock price target on Boeing, after he said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued an airworthiness directive for the 737-MAX aircraft, in which China-based airlines are to execute specific software installations and revise the flight manual. "This directive, while not specifying a timeline for recertification of the 737-MAX, is at a minimum a step forward towards commercial operations," Sullivan wrote in a note to clients. The stock's bounce comes after it closed Wednesday at the lowest price since Nov. 13, 2020, after tumbling 10.6% amid a four-day losing streak, and after losing 17.2% over the past eight sessions in which it fell seven times. Fears about the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been weighing on aerospace and airline stocks.
China Lays Foundations For Unbanning The Boeing 737 MAX

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has today cleared the way for the Boeing 737 MAX to resume operations. An Airworthiness Directive sets out the actions airline operators need to take in order to resume flying the jet, although it remains banned in Chinese airspace for now. Clearance finally...
Why Did Combi Aircraft Fall Out Of Fashion?

Most commercial aircraft use their main cabin to transport either passengers or cargo. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic saw the lines between these two uses become blurred, as airlines kept otherwise dormant passenger aircraft busy with improvised cargo services. However, carriers used to be able to compromise with so-called ‘Combi’ aircraft.
Square Effect: Why Afterpay Shares Are Tanking Today

Shares of Afterpay Ltd (OTC: AFTPY) (OTC: AFTPF) are dropping in Sydney after the company delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on a $29 billion deal with Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). What’s Moving? Afterpay shares traded 5.65% lower at AUD 100.48 in Sydney at press time. In an announcement, Afterpay...
Why Box Shares Are Rising

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results, issued guidance and increased its buyback. Box reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 21 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $224 million, which...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

