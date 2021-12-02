Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today

Shares of Boeing Co. bounced 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's early gainers. Boeing's stock's implied price gain would add about 67 points to the Dow's price, while the Dow futures rose 231 points, or 0.7%. Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated his buy rating on $270 stock price target on Boeing, after he said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued an airworthiness directive for the 737-MAX aircraft, in which China-based airlines are to execute specific software installations and revise the flight manual. "This directive, while not specifying a timeline for recertification of the 737-MAX, is at a minimum a step forward towards commercial operations," Sullivan wrote in a note to clients. The stock's bounce comes after it closed Wednesday at the lowest price since Nov. 13, 2020, after tumbling 10.6% amid a four-day losing streak, and after losing 17.2% over the past eight sessions in which it fell seven times. Fears about the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been weighing on aerospace and airline stocks.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO