Why Apple Shares Are Falling

Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) has rallied by almost 8% over the last month, trading at all-time highs of about $164 per share, despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which has been hurting Apple’s ability to supply products, and also a recent report that Apple is apparently witnessing slower demand for its flagship iPhone 13 devices ahead of the holiday season. This compares to the broader S&P 500 which has declined by about 2% over the last month, partly due to the spread of an apparently highly infectious new variant of the Covid-19 virus, dubbed omicron. So why is Apple stock rallying? The spread of the new virus variant is prompting concerns about the ongoing economic recovery and this could be causing investors to buy into Apple stock, which is considered a safe haven of sorts in times of uncertainty, given its strong balance sheet, relatively stable revenues, and sizable share buybacks that support its stock price.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO