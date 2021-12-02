Zeoli: Voter Turnout Matters, Learn From That

Today on the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the record low voter turnout in the 2021 Gubernotrial race in New Jersey in a century. Pointing directly to the malpractice polling data as the root cause, Zeoli wants voters to realize how polls are designed in today's politics: to only help Democrats. Ignore them in 2022 and go out and vote! There are no excuses not to vote.

Sean Spicer joined Rich discussing the obsession Democrats have to uniformly change the country to their unrealistic socialistic, utopia that has been directly said by President Biden when he wanted to become the "most progressive President" of all time.

In the first hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the first reported case of the omicron variant in the U.S. New Jersey sees the lowest voter turnout in a century for the 2021 election and will there be enough booze for the holidays?

In the second hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich was joined by Lt.

Antonio Ellis of the Manchester New Jersey police department on his special thanks to the frontline workers that helped his recovery with COVID-19. Rich also discussed the latest failure by District Attorney Larry Krasner and we hear the deposition tapes of now-former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the third hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed Chris Cuomo, kind of, addressing his suspension on CNN during his SiriusXM show, the wrong polling in New Jersey discouraged voter turnout and there are no excuses anymore to stay home and not vote.

In the final hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich was joined by Sean Spicer discussing the Democrats' obsession to change the shape of the country forever with a radical, progressive agenda. Alec Baldwin prepares to sit down with George Stephanopoulos for the first interview since the shooting on the movie set of "Rust." and Dr. Fauci holds a press conference on the omicron variant.

