Presidential Election

Zeoli: Voter Turnout Matters, Learn From That

By The Rich Zeoli Show
 3 days ago

Today on the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the record low voter turnout in the 2021 Gubernotrial race in New Jersey in a century. Pointing directly to the malpractice polling data as the root cause, Zeoli wants voters to realize how polls are designed in today's politics: to only help Democrats. Ignore them in 2022 and go out and vote! There are no excuses not to vote.

Sean Spicer joined Rich discussing the obsession Democrats have to uniformly change the country to their unrealistic socialistic, utopia that has been directly said by President Biden when he wanted to become the "most progressive President" of all time.

In the first hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the first reported case of the omicron variant in the U.S. New Jersey sees the lowest voter turnout in a century for the 2021 election and will there be enough booze for the holidays?

In the second hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich was joined by Lt.
Antonio Ellis of the Manchester New Jersey police department on his special thanks to the frontline workers that helped his recovery with COVID-19. Rich also discussed the latest failure by District Attorney Larry Krasner and we hear the deposition tapes of now-former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the third hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed Chris Cuomo, kind of, addressing his suspension on CNN during his SiriusXM show, the wrong polling in New Jersey discouraged voter turnout and there are no excuses anymore to stay home and not vote.

In the final hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich was joined by Sean Spicer discussing the Democrats' obsession to change the shape of the country forever with a radical, progressive agenda. Alec Baldwin prepares to sit down with George Stephanopoulos for the first interview since the shooting on the movie set of "Rust." and Dr. Fauci holds a press conference on the omicron variant.

Lieutenant Antonio Ellis joined Rich to discuss his recovery from COVID-19 inspiring him and his family to meet with the doctors and nurses that helped his recovery at Cooper University Healthcare.

NJ.com

Voter turnout in 2021 N.J. governor election among lowest in a century at 40%

Only 40% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the 2021 election, making it among one of the lowest turnouts for a gubernatorial race in the past century. Despite there being 450,452 more votes cast this year compared to 2017 — and more ways to vote with mail-in ballots and early voting — the percentage of registered voters who participated increased by just 1 percent, according to official election results certified on Nov. 30 by the state Board of State Canvassers.
Albany Herald

Republican voters' distrust of system could impact voter turnout

WASHINGTON — Despite zero evidence of any widespread fraud in the 2020 election, most Republicans believe next year’s mid-terms will not be counted fairly, according to a poll released this month by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research. The new poll of Republican voters, conducted for CEIR by...
thelcn.com

Letter: Suppressing voter turnout is wrong

Perhaps the greatest right that we have as citizens is the right to vote. It is the means by which we select those who represent us, and by which we have input into legislation that governs society and our daily lives. As per the Brookings Institute, 2020 saw record turnout...
The Monroe News

Thoughts about pandering from politicians or voters or both

The other day, while watching the bad news of the day (is there any other kind?) the host gave a lengthy interview to a well-known billionaire investor who, as a bit of a political maverick, can always be counted on to say something interesting. This time, as the gentleman was lamenting the many problems we have in our republic, he allowed as how we needed to change the way we vote, since under current ways of voting there is too much “pandering to the voters.”
nowhabersham.com

Akins elected to Habersham commission amid low voter turnout

Habersham County voters have elected Ty Akins as their new District 5 commissioner, with Akins receiving 65% of the vote. Akins will succeed Tim Stamey who resigned from the board of commissioners earlier this year for health reasons. “I feel great,” Akins told Now Habersham after the votes were counted....
kjzz.org

How Arizona voters are feeling a year away from midterm elections

We are roughly 11 months away from the midterm elections and eight months from several tossup primary races. A lot can and will change before then, but latest polling shows the expected candidates currently favored in their respective races, with most registered voters still undecided. If things hold, it’s expected...
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Low voter turnout in November election concerning but unsurprising

In the state’s most recent election, less than 14% of eligible voters altered the state constitution by passing an amendment that makes it easier for the legislature to lower income and corporate taxes. The Nov. 13 election saw dismal turnout, and it’s not hard to see why. These constitutional amendments...
TMZ.com

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
